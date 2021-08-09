Loki season 2: everything we know

Spoilers for Loki season 1 follow.

Loki season 2 is officially happening. Marvel Studios confirmed that the trickster god is returning for a second run of episodes in the sixth and final episode of season 1 – making this the first Disney Plus Marvel Cinematic Universe show to actually get a second season.

The finale left a lot of story threads to pick up next season, too, as well as in future MCU projects. The dawn of the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse (MCM) and Loki's situation in the TVA are just two of the cliffhangers season 2 has to resolve.

While Loki season 2 has a long way to go, the show's cast and crew have provided us with some details on next season that make for interesting reading. The show's creators learned that a second season was happening just as they were in production and figuring out the finale – so in some ways, that climax was shaped by the knowledge that more story was on the way.

Spoilers for Loki season 1 and some upcoming Marvel movies follow.

Release date: Far away. One report says Loki season 2 is expected to film starting in January 2022 – which makes a 2023 release date likely, given the level of effects in the show.

Cast: This hasn't been announced yet, but we'd at least expect to see Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Wunmi Mosaku (Hunter B-15), and Owen Wilson (Mobius) again next season – with many more no doubt set to join them.

Plot: Loki has found himself back in the TVA, but nobody knows who he is, and it appears that a statue of Kang the Conqueror is in the lobby. Is he in a different timeline now? What were the consequences of Sylvie's actions in the finale? This is what we expect to form the basis of Loki season 2, at least at the start.

(Image credit: Disney Plus/Marvel Studios)

There isn't an official release date for season 2 yet, but filming could begin sooner than we think.

According to a Production Weekly November 2020 listing, filming will commence on Loki season 2 in January 2022. Principal photography is also believed to be taking place under the show's working title 'Architect'.

Of course, these details may have changed since that initial listing. However, given that its second season is sure to continue exploring the multiversal plot threads that its predecessor set up (more on this later), we would expect Loki season 2 to begin shooting in the near future.

Per a Deadline report in January, Loki head writer Michael Waldron has been tapped to pen season 2. Most of season 1's cast should be back, but we'll discuss this further down the page.

One major crew member who won't return is season 1 director Kate Herron. She's already confirmed (via a different Deadline report) that she isn't returning to helm the second season, saying she "always planned to be just on for this, and to be honest, season 2 wasn’t in the [pipeline at the time]."

Loki season 2 cast

Loki season 2 cast: who is returning?

(Image credit: Marvel/Disney)

There's been no confirmation on which actors will return, but we can speculate who may reprise their roles based on season 1's ending:

Tom Hiddleston as Loki

Owen Wilson as Agent Mobius

Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Renslayer

Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15

Eugene Cordero as Casey

Tara Strong as Miss Minutes

Hiddleston, Wilson and Mosaku should all return as Loki, Mobius and Hunter B-15, respectively.

This prediction is based on how season 1 ended, with Loki running into alternate reality versions of Mobius and Hunter B-15 at a different Time Variance Authority (TVA). This is the most logical assumption we can make, based on the fact that the duo don't recognize Loki when he confronts them.

It's plausible that season 2 will see a reversal of roles between Loki and the other two, too.

At the end of episode 6, Loki knows more about He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) and his other variants (including Kang the Conqueror) than Mobius and Hunter B-15. So he seems better placed to take on the role of 'teacher' in season 2 and bring Mobius and Hunter B-15 up to date on what's happening.

Mbatha-Raw's Renslayer may also return. In the season 1 finale, we saw Mobius' former ally leave the TVA to search for whoever is responsible for the lies she's been fed. We know that this individual is Majors' He Who Remains, but Renslayer – unwilling to listen to Mobius before she left – wants to find out for herself. It's possible, then, that Renslayer will be back.

A Renslayer variant could be the leader of the alternate reality's TVA, too, much like she is in the TVA that we see in Loki season 1, which would be the easiest way for Mbatha-Raw to return. If this isn't something Marvel decides to do, though, Loki and company might meet her again somewhere in the multiverse.

Cordero's Casey may feature in some way. A bit-part (but fan favorite) character in season 1, Herron has revealed that Casey is "fine" by season 1's finale and that she hopes "there will be more Casey to be enjoyed" in season 2 (per THR).

In a separate interview with Variety, Herron also teased that Casey is employed in a different role in this alternate version of the TVA, and eagle-eyed fans may have already noticed – in season 1's final episode – what role he's likely to have next time around.

One character whose future is up in the air is Sophia Di Martino's Sylvie, with Herron hinting that Sylvie's journey could be over, even if it ended on something of a downer.

"In my head, it was always a horrible goodbye," Herron told THR of Sylvie and Loki's parting of the ways.

It's been a long journey! All episodes of Marvel Studios' #Loki are now streaming on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/EbkkJeDWz7July 18, 2021 See more

Herron's comments may just allude to the fact that Loki and Sylvie are on separate paths now, but they could also be interpreted as Di Martino not reprising her role.

However, that doesn't mean Di Martino won't return. In the same THR interview, Herron states that "on her (Sylvie) journey of self-healing, she’s not where he (Loki) is."

This means that Sylvie still has some way to go to finding inner peace, which may suggest her story in the MCM isn't over – something Di Martino also alluded to.

“What she does with [that sadness] is yet to be seen," Di Martino teased to Marvel.com. "It’s an interesting place to start another chapter.”

Furthermore, Di Martino said "never say never" to the prospect of reprising her role in Loki season 2. Speaking to Collider, the actress thinks that Loki and Sylvie will see each other again, but kept schtum on when that might be.

Adding to this particular piece of speculation, Waldron told Polygon that there wasn't enough time in Loki season 1 to explore Sylvie's backstory in more detail. The show's lead writer didn't rule out that viewers may learn more in season 2 ("I guess we'll see"), as well as hinting that we could even be introduced to another MCU version of Thor.

Finally, we would expect Tara Strong to lend her voice to sentient AI program Miss Minutes in season 2. There's been no confirmation (or hints) towards her inclusion next season but, if the TVA is a prominent location in Loki season 2, Miss Minutes should be a part of it.

Loki season 2 plot

Loki season 2 plot: what will the story be about?

(Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney Plus)

Unsurprisingly, plot details are extremely scarce at this point. However, Hiddleston told Marvel.com that there have been "deep, deep discussions" about what season 2 will entail, and that he hopes it'll be "full of even more" surprises.

As we mentioned in the cast section above, one of season 2's early plot points should deal with the fallout of Loki turning up in a different TVA to the one he's used to.

Head writer Michael Waldron also told Marvel.com that there were "different versions" regarding how season 1 would end, but this one felt like the logical step for the series' creative team to take.

Loki finds himself in a TVA that he recognizes, alongside people that he knows, but none of them are aware of who he is.

Season 2's opening episodes can go one of two ways, then, in our view.

The first would see Loki arrested and interrogated by Mobius about who he is, he'll reveal all to Mobius about the real identity of Kang (Jonathan Majors) and they'll join forces to stop him. That would let Mobius and Loki reprise their buddy cop relationship from season 1's early episodes – something that fans wanted to see more of before the show went in a completely different direction with Sylvie's introduction.

Alternatively, Loki could decide to take a leaf out of Sylvie's book. Knowing that He Who Remains' variants (Kang included) are a danger to the MCU, he could decide to destroy the TVA to get Kang's attention, try to take Kang down himself and become a hero.

That 'hero' idea is more plausible when you take comments from Waldron into account. In the same Polygon article (that we linked to earlier), Waldron said: "I think that you’re gonna see a Loki that looks at himself in a different way certainly that at the top of this [season 1]", which teases the prospect of the god of mischief continuing on his heroic path.

Kevin Feige, about the Season 2 of #Loki. We just want this! 👇 pic.twitter.com/2baAb0XiMKJuly 14, 2021 See more

Aside from Mobius, Hunter B-15 and the rest of the TVA not knowing who Loki is, what do we know about season 2?

We might find out more about the inner workings of the TVA. As Hiddleston explained to Marvel.com, the "moral complexity" of the TVA is a fascinating subject. It was only touched upon throughout season 1's six episodes, so we could get a better look at how it functions, its values and the moral compass of its work force.

As for He Who Remains, will he reappear? Seeing as he was killed by Sylvie in season 1's finale, no – but we may see one of his variants. It remains to be seen if that variant will be Kang or not. The season 1 finale ended with Loki looking at a statue of what appeared to be Kang in the TVA, so it's a possibility that Jonathan Majors could feature in some capacity.

If he does, and if Loki season 2 begins filming early next year, it could precede Kang's next appearance in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. We dive into what Loki season 1's finale means for other Marvel projects in more detail below, but Majors was staying silent when asked when his character would turn up next in an Entertainment Weekly interview.

"You take it a day at a time. That's all I would say about that," he said. "You take it a day at a time and clean your plate and see what tomorrow brings. See what the next story is, and then take it from there."

Speaking of Kang, Ravonna Renslayer has a close relationship with the time-traveling evil genius in Marvel's comics, so we're sure to see more of Mbatha-Raw in season 2. If she does appear, Mbatha-Raw hinted at where Renslayer's head will be at.

“We just dipped our toe into [this] at the end of the show, but you realize that the Multiverse just is so epic," she told Marvel.com. "The possibilities are endless. There's so much potential for what's on the other side of that Time Door. And ultimately, she wants revenge with whoever put this whole facade together.”

Herron also expressed her interest in seeing the show's supporting cast, such as Hunter B-15, have their backstories fleshed out.

In the same Variety interview regarding Casey's new TVA role, Herron said: “I was like, we shouldn’t see her memories [as part of episode 4]. It’s a character that thought they had power and realizes they have no power. It felt really powerful to at least give her some power in that scenario. The memories are private. They’re hers. Also, as a fan, I’m like, ‘Oh my God, who is she?!'”

As for whether we'll get multiple seasons of Loki, Waldron remained tight-lipped when Polygon inquired.

"Time will tell, but I do my hope is that season 1 stands on its own," he said. "We always wanted to tell a complete story there. And in whatever the next chapter may be will stand on its own as well."

Loki season 2 trailer

Loki season 2 trailer: is there one?

(Image credit: Disney Plus/Marvel Studios)

Not yet. Season 2 hasn't entered production, so a trailer won't arrive for some time. Once one is released, we'll update this section.

Loki season 2: how will it impact future Marvel movies and TV shows?

(Image credit: Disney/Marvel Studios)

By now, Marvel fans will know how important Loki season 1 is for the MCU's future after episode 6 finally introduced the multiverse.

For starters, it's inevitable that Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be impacted. We know that previous iterations of Doc Ock and Electro will appear in No Way Home, while Doctor Strange's next adventure will cover the multiverse extensively (it's in its title, after all), but what of Marvel's other upcoming movies and TV shows?

What If...?, Marvel's animated anthology series, may also connect to Loki's first season. Speaking to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show (at the 8:27 mark in the video below), Hiddleston suggested that What If...?'s premise was built on the foundations laid by Loki season 1's ending:

As for Doctor Strange 2, which arrives in March 2022, Loki is said to appear in a cameo appearance. THR has claimed that Hiddleston will show up in some guise, although Marvel is yet to confirm this.

Jonathan Majors, meanwhile, will star in at least one other Marvel property. Kang the Conqueror, one of He Who Remains' variants, will be the villain in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which will launch in February 2023.

During a chat with Variety, Herron revealed that Majors' casting was simultaneously made alongside Peyton Reed, who directed the first two Ant-Man films and is returning to helm the third. It's currently unclear if Majors has been cast as Kang (or another variant) in other Marvel movies or TV shows.

Finally, from a movie perspective at least, Loki season 2 may have ties to Marvel's Fantastic Four MCU film.

Comic fans will know that Kang has ties to Doctor Doom, the Fantastic Four's most famous villain, so it's plausible that this superhero group could end up battling Doctor Doom and a Kang variant in their first solo MCU adventure. There's no release date for Fantastic Four as yet, so it will be a while before we can say we got this piece of conjecture right or not.

As for Marvel's TV show line-up (outside of What If...?), this is harder to predict.

Loki seasons 1 and 2 could tie into Hawkeye if Kate Bishop ends up being a variant of Jeremy Renner's Clint Barton. That's just us speculating, though, so take it with a pinch of salt.

We also speculated on She-Hulk villain Titania being from another universe, so this could be another multiversal tie to the fallout of Loki season 1 if our prediction is correct. Secret Invasion may have multiversal elements, too, if Samuel L Jackson's Nick Fury has to deal with a secret influx of time variants of MCU characters.

Finally, Armor Wars, which will star Don Cheadle as War Machine/James Rhodes, might link to Kang if Marvel decides to bring Iron Lad (another Kang variant) into the equation.

We hope that one or two of our predictions will be right but, honestly, we're just happy that Loki season 2 is in the works. We can't wait for more Loki-centric, and we're sure they'll be worth the wait.