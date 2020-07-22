Liverpool vs Chelsea live stream: how to watch tonight's match online from anywhere

The long, 30-year wait for Liverpool to lift a Premier League trophy ends at Anfield tonight - but can Frank Lampard's Blues dampen the title celebrations? There's only one way to find out, so follow our guide as we explain how to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea online and live stream the Premier League game from anywhere.

Liverpool vs Chelsea live stream Kick-off time for Liverpool vs Chelsea is scheduled for 8.15pm BST in the UK today. The match is being shown live on Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage beginning at 8pm. That's followed by the Liverpool Trophy Presentation live at 10.30pm. Those without Sky can watch all of the network's remaining Premier League games with a great value Now TV Sky Sports Pass. In the US, grab a FREE Sling trial to watch it on NBCSN today - kick-off is 3.15pm ET/ 12.15pm PT for those in America.

Yes, today's match is set to be followed by a ceremony after full-time - a full coronation of this year's Kop heroes. However, with Chelsea in need of a win tonight as they look to secure their place in the Champions League next season, those celebrations could potentially full a little flat.

The West London side come into the match on a high after reaching the FA Cup final last weekend, following a 2-0 win over Man United at Wembley. They currently sit third in the table, one point above Leicester City (fourth) and United (fifth), so a win here would indeed ensure qualification for next season's premier European football competition. That would, in the eyes of many if not most, cap a successful first season in charge at Stamford Bridge for Lampard and his young side.

While Liverpool can no longer beat Man City's Premier League points record, Jurgen Klopp will no doubt be keen to see his side equal its rivals for most home wins in a season - which they'll do if they beat Chelsea tonight. The records for most victories in a season and biggest winning margin also remain in sight of the Reds heading into this clash.

There's plenty at stake, as you can see, so read on as we explain how to watch a Liverpool vs Chelsea live stream today no matter where you are in the world.

How to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea from outside your country

If you're abroad today but still want to watch your local Premier League coverage just like you would at home, you'll need a VPN to do so. This is because of the pesky digital phenomenon known as geo-blocking, which results in most Liverpool vs Chelsea live streams being restricted to specific parts of the world.

However, a Virtual Private Network offers a legal solution to this common internet woe and is remarkably easy to set up and operate. Here's how it works.

A VPN allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the best VPN service currently available. ExpressVPN (which comes with a 30-day money back guarantee) is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Check out ExpressVPN and get 3 months FREE when you sign up for an annual plan. And don't forget that a VPN isn't just for football - there's loads you can do with these clever bits of software. From unblocking restricted sites and watching Netflix in other countries, to adding an extra layer of security for online shopping and banking, Virtual Private Networks offer loads of benefits beyond streaming sport like today's Liverpool vs Chelsea fixture.

How to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea: live stream the match in the UK

Tonight's Premier League clash will be shown exclusively live in the UK on Sky - and more specifically, Sky Sports Premier League. Coverage from an empty Old Trafford begins at 8pm BST ahead of an 8.15pm kick-off. The match is followed by full live coverage of the Liverpool Trophy Presentation at 10.30pm on the same channel. If you're not a Sky subscriber, fear not - you can still easily watch Liverpool vs Chelsea online or on TV right now. That's because of Sky's excellent value streaming offshoot, Now TV. A Now TV Sky Sports Pass gets you access to all 11 Sky Sports channels and can be had for as little as £9.99 a day - though the Monthly Pass is WAY better value at just £33.99. It will let you watch all of the Premier League matches aired by Sky for the rest of the 2019/20 season - plus all the PGA Tour golf, Test cricket, Australian ball-related activities, and much more. if you're from the UK but happen to away from home, you can get your usual Liverpool vs Chelsea live stream from abroad - but you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP back to the UK and get around the region restrictions. Just follow the instructions above.

How to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea: FREE live stream details for the US

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2019/20 Premier League season and kick-off for Liverpool vs Chelsea is at 3.15pm ET/ 12.15pm PT, with live coverage on NBCSN. If you don't have cable, then one of the most affordable ways to tune in to all the Premier League action is via streaming service Sling. NBCSN is available as part of its $30 a month Sling Blue package - and best of all, Sling is currently offering a FREE TRIAL that means you can watch Liverpool vs Chelsea today without paying a penny. If you subscribe to a US streaming service but find yourself unable to access it because you're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home. Of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the bunch.

FREE Liverpool vs Chelsea live stream: how to watch today's derby online in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches this season in Canada. This means the network will show all the remaining fixtures live, including this showdown between Liverpool vs Chelsea, with kick-off set for 3.15pm ET/ 12.15pm PT. Better still, there's a one-month free trial that will allow you to watch every single Premier League match left without paying a penny! If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

How to live stream Liverpool vs Chelsea: watch online in Australia

Optus Sport has the exclusive rights to show every single Premier League fixture live Down Under – including this game between Liverpool vs Chelsea. Aussies can stream Optus Sport coverage via their mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Those who aren't already signed up to the Optus network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$15 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. Anyone from Australia who wants to tune in to Optus Sport but can't because they're abroad can use one of the best VPNs as mentioned above. Kick-off in Australia is at 5.15am AEST in the early hours of Thursday morning - so July 23 on the calendar.

How to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea in New Zealand

Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the Premier League in NZ, and you can watch Liverpool vs Chelsea live at 7.15am NZST on the morning of Thursday, July 23. It offers a one-month free trial that will get you coverage of every remaining Premier League match this season, with access after that period priced at $19.99 a month. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC, plus Apple and Android phones and tablets. You can also watch on Chromecast and selected Samsung TVs.

How to get a Liverpool vs Chelsea live stream in India

In India, Star Sports is the place to tune in for Premier League games and this match pitting Liverpool vs Chelsea kicks off at 12.45am IST (New Delhi time) tonight/early Thursday morning. You've probably guessed the alternative for Indians abroad by now - get yourself a VPN to change your IP and tune in to your usual live streaming service from another country.

Liverpool vs Chelsea: latest team news and H2H results

Visiting Chelsea are set to be without N'Golo Kante thanks to a hamstring injury, while youngster Billy Gilmour remains out of action with a knee problem. Jordan Henderson and Joel Matip are still sidelined for Liverpool; however, James Milner is set to return after recovering from a hamstring injury,

The Reds were 2-1 winners in the reverse fixture back in September with Trent Alexander-Armstrong and Robert Firmino's first half goals proving enough for all three points, despite a 71st minute strike from N'Golo Kante for Chelsea.