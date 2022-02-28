Xiaomi Pocophone MWC launch live blog: follow along as Xiaomi's new mobiles arrive

We're currently in the midst of annual smartphone tech event Mobile World Congress (shortened to MWC 2022 because we're not writing that whole name out all the time) and it's bringing us loads of new launches all the time - you can follow the big beats with our MWC 2022 live blog which is running all week.

Perhaps one of the biggest exhibitors is Xiaomi, which is launching two new Pocophone devices - the Poco X4 Pro 5G and Poco M4 Pro. Yeah, it's not exactly a big secret what's showing up.

These are two new phones that'll likely be budget mobiles - don't get the latter confused with the Poco M4 Pro 5G though, as it's a completely different device.

Pocophones are often impressively-specced affordable mobiles that sit alongside another line of Xiaomi phone, the Redmi devices, which is why the company has such a hold on the mid-range and budget phone market.

The event kicks off on February 28 very soon - you'll see a countdown in our live blog - and you can see a YouTube placeholder here.

This live blog will take you through all the important events in the Xiaomi Pocophone launch as they happen, so stay tuned for that.