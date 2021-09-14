Live
iPhone 13 launch live blog: Apple Watch 7, AirPods 3 and more at 2021's Apple event
Your one-stop shop for everything iPhone 13, and more
The iPhone 13 will almost certainly debut later today (September 14), alongside a variety of other gadgets, as Apple is set to host its flagship event for 2021.
We're expecting to hear all about the iPhone 13 series, which will likely comprise four new phones, including the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, as well as the new Apple Watch 7 and the AirPods 3.
On the supporting bill at today's Apple event, we expect to hear more about when you'll be able to download iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8, macOS 12 and tvOS 15.
Some rumors suggest that we may see a new iPad for 2021, the iPad mini 6, an Apple Watch SE 2, and maybe a new MacBook Pro. Those are less likely to debut today though, with other rumors suggesting they'll be revealed at an event in October, so that Apple can give the iPhone 13 the limelight at today's event.
The 2021 Apple event starts at 10am PDT / 1pm EDT / 6pm BST on September 14 (that's 1am ACT September 15 in Australia). Apple has a lot of news to run through, and we expect the event to last around two hours.
Below you'll be able to follow along with everything that happens at the event, plus we'll give you all the latest leaks and rumors in the run-up to the big reveal.
Welcome to iPhone 13 launch day, and welcome to our live blog, where you'll be able to follow all the news from the latest Apple event as it happens.
The event is set to kick off later today, and before then we'll be talking you through the products we're expecting to see. We'll be giving you a preview of the iPhone 13, AirPods 3, Apple Watch 7 and more throughout the day.
On top of that, we'll be including all the latest leaks and rumors that break in the hours leading up to Tim Cook taking the virtual stage. And if anything else big happens in the world of Apple, you'll be able to read about it here first.
Then, from 10am PDT / 1pm EDT / 6pm BST (1am ACT September 15 in Australia) we'll be covering the event itself. So be sure to check back in with us just before that time to find out about about everything Apple has to offer.
