LG C8 OLED, Sony WH-1000XM3 win big at What Hi-Fi? Awards

If you’re a fan of AV, the name What Hi-Fi? should mean something to you.

These folks have been covering the world of TVs, speakers and headphones for the last four decades and have a reputation for reviewing the latest and greatest in audiovisual tech.

The culmination of a year’s worth of reviews happens at the brand’s annual What Hi-Fi? Awards, held in September and October of each year.

For the 2018 awards, 102 products walked away with a trophy – including some of our favorite products, like the Sony HT-ST5000 Soundbar and the Beyerdynamic Amiron – with top accolades going to the LG C8 OLED for Best 55-inch TV and 65-inch TV under £2,500 and the Sony WH-1000XM3 for Best Wireless Headphones over £300.

Unsurprisingly, audio manufacturers Rega and Chord swept the turntable and DAC categories, respectively, with Panasonic's new DP-UB9000 winning an award for Best 4K Blu-ray player over £500.

While the awards are generally separated by price, one product in each of the categories will be awarded a Product of the Year trophy in-person at the annual What Hi-Fi? Awards ceremony, which goes down Wednesday, November 7.

Ready to see which other products got a nod this year? You can check out all 102 awards over at the What Hi-Fi? Awards 2018 landing page.