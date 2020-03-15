Laptops armed with 10th-generation CPUs and Nvidia Super GPUs are coming

We’d hold off on buying your next gaming laptop until April, as the next generation laptops are coming soon. And, they’re coming with pretty impressive power under the hood.

In an exclusive by Wccftech , it says that a new breed of laptops are hitting the streets in Q2, touting Intel’s 10th-generation processors and Nvidia’s Super line of graphics cards for laptops, both of which are slated to launch on March 31. These portables will be launched on April 2 and made available for purchase on April 15th.

That’s, of course, if all goes according to plan, and this whole coronavirus scare doesn’t stall their release.

These gaming notebooks should give many gamers out there more powerful options if they want the latest and greatest, whether they’re looking to upgrade their aging laptops or invest in their first portable gaming machine. It should also give economical buyers more choices, as older models with less powerful yet still fairly fresh specs should have lower price tags.

New Intel CPUs and Nvidia mobile graphics cards launching soon

Wccftech also got the exclusive on the details surrounding the new Intel Comet Lake-H CPUs for laptops and Nvidia’s next generation of mobile graphics cards.

According to the website , at least six new variants of graphics cards for laptops are coming: GeForce GTX 1650, GeForce GTX 1650 Ti, GeForce RTX 2060, GeForce RTX 2070 and the GeForce RTX 2070 Super. These cards should hit the shelves in April around the same time as the gaming laptops, and may be sold at the same price points as their predecessors, only more powerful and with better memory.

Similarly, we should see Intel unleash at least three new Comet Lake-H CPUs based on the 14nm architecture: Core i5-10300H, Core i7-10750H and the Core i7-10875H. The rumored higher end Core i9-10880H and Core i9-10980HK chips might also get the same release date.

The combination of these internals in laptops should give us better performing gaming portables. You have until April to start saving.