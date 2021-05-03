Jabra's Elite 65t in-ear headphones just hit an Amazon all-time low of AU$119

It might be two generations old now, but the Jabra Elite 65t has long been one of our favourite true wireless 'buds. While it's now been replaced by the latest Jabra Elite 85t in our best true wireless headphone round-up, it's still very capable of holding its own against the newer competition.

The best part of being an ageing piece of tech is that you can always pick it up at a lower price than when it was first launched. However, Amazon Australia has taken it a step further, dropping the price of the still-excellent Jabra Elite 65t to its lowest yet at just AU$119 for the Copper Black edition of the 'buds.

The Elite 65t is a no-frills set of 'buds that offer great sound and a very comfortable fit for an affordable price. But if you throw in a little extra cash, you can get the IP56-certified sweat-resistant Elite Active 65t for just AU$128 – another all-time low price from Amazon.

Not too keen on ageing tech? You can also snap up the Jabra Elite 75t and the current-gen Jabra Elite 85t for less than their usual RRP.

Where the Elite 75t is only a minor update on the 65t, the Elite 85t is definitely worth it if your budget stretches as far as AU$279. The Elite 75t is going for under AU$180 a pop, and while it does offer better battery than the predecessor, its soundstage can be too bassy for some.

And while either of the older two models are great, the best Jabra true wireless 'buds are the Elite 85t. They deliver top-notch performance for a relatively affordable price, but they are a little bulkier than the older options. Snap up one of these at AU$20 off the usual RRP on Amazon.