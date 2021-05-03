Jabra's Elite 65t in-ear headphones just hit an Amazon all-time low of AU$119

It might be two generations old now, but the Jabra Elite 65t has long been one of our favourite true wireless 'buds. While it's now been replaced by the latest Jabra Elite 85t in our best true wireless headphone round-up, it's still very capable of holding its own against the newer competition.
The best part of being an ageing piece of tech is that you can always pick it up at a lower price than when it was first launched. However, Amazon Australia has taken it a step further, dropping the price of the still-excellent Jabra Elite 65t to its lowest yet at just AU$119 for the Copper Black edition of the 'buds.
The Elite 65t is a no-frills set of 'buds that offer great sound and a very comfortable fit for an affordable price. But if you throw in a little extra cash, you can get the IP56-certified sweat-resistant Elite Active 65t for just AU$128 – another all-time low price from Amazon.
Jabra Elite 65t |
AU$199 AU$119 on Amazon (save AU$80)
There's no active noise cancellation here, but the Elite 65t 'buds offer ample passive noise cancellation so you can more or less drown out the outside world. They're easy to use, offer great sound quality and even have an equaliser in the app if you want to tweak the sound. Best yet, Amazon has dropped the price to an all-time low.
If you're after something you can go running, cycling or hiking with, the Elite Active 65t is sweat-resistant and also down to its lowest price on Amazon – AU$128 for the Copper Blue option and AU$129 for the colourful Copper Red edition.View Deal
Not too keen on ageing tech? You can also snap up the Jabra Elite 75t and the current-gen Jabra Elite 85t for less than their usual RRP.
Where the Elite 75t is only a minor update on the 65t, the Elite 85t is definitely worth it if your budget stretches as far as AU$279. The Elite 75t is going for under AU$180 a pop, and while it does offer better battery than the predecessor, its soundstage can be too bassy for some.
Jabra Elite 75t |
AU$219 from AU$177 on Amazon (save up to AU$42)
There's active noise cancellation here, but we found that the Elite 75t could be overwhelmingly bassy for some. However, there is an equaliser in the companion app that can take care of that for you, making this one of the more affordable ANC true wireless 'buds on the market. While the Titanium Black version is down to just AU$177, the Gold Beige colour option is a couple of dollars more at AU$179.View Deal
And while either of the older two models are great, the best Jabra true wireless 'buds are the Elite 85t. They deliver top-notch performance for a relatively affordable price, but they are a little bulkier than the older options. Snap up one of these at AU$20 off the usual RRP on Amazon.
Jabra Elite 85t |
AU$299 AU$279 on Amazon (save AU$20)
It's one of our favourite true wireless headphones and rightly so. With up to 7 hours of battery (about 5.5 hours with ANC), decent active noise cancellation and a good soundstage, these offer great bang for your buck – especially when that buck is lower than the usual RRP of AU$299. While a grey edition is available for just AU$278, the Copper Black, Titanium Black and the Gold Beige options are down to AU$279 each.View Deal
- Will we see better prices during Amazon Prime Day 2021?