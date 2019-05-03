It looks like we'll be seeing more of The Last of Us: Part 2 before E3

This year looks suspiciously quiet for Sony. Days Gone has just released, but the gaming behemoth is skipping E3 2019 and, as far as we know, there aren't any shows or streams planned. Or are there?

We were hoping 2019 would be the year we finally get a solid release date for The Last of Us: Part 2, Ghost of Tsushima and Death Stranding. And while details are still sketchy on the latter two, according to an industry insider we will be seeing more of The Last of Us: Part 2 before E3 2019.

PS5: All the games, specs, news, and rumors for Sony’s Playstation 5

PS5 games: all the games confirmed and expected on the PlayStation 5

The Last of Us 2: all the latest news and rumors

In a Resetera thread discussing The Last of Us: Part 2's potential release date (via GamesRadar), user Aokiji (who accurately leaked Sony's State of Play show before it was announced) had this to say:

"Considering we’re getting an official TLOU2 update before E3, would be really weird if it wasn’t 2019 now wouldn’t it ."

It's definitely worth taking Aokiji's comment with a grain of salt but they have previously proven to be a reliable source when it comes to Sony leaks.

What does it mean?

If Aokiji's comment is to be believed, then we will be getting more information on The Last of Us: Part 2 within the next month – as E3 2019 kicks off on June 7.

As Sony aren't attending any shows, it's likely this news would come in the form of a PlayStation State of Play livestream, although Sony hasn't confirmed one is taking place.

If this is the case, it could mean we get a closer look at gameplay footage, story details or even a possible release date for The Last of Us: Part 2. Aokiji even hinted at a 2019 release, but that seems a bit optimistic to us.

Without being tied to E3, Sony really is a wildcard this year. It has already dropped PS5 details out of the blue, so we wouldn't be surprised if there are a few more tricks up the company's sleeve...

TechRadar has contacted Sony for comment.

Image credits: Naughty Dog/Sony