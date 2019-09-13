iPhone 11 colors: the new options for the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro

Apple has just launched its new iPhone 11. Alongside that, it launched two variants of the iPhone 11 Pro, one smaller and one Max. Between the two different models of iPhone 11, Apple has also offered a wide variety of colors to choose from. Here are all the iPhone colors you can get.

iPhone 11 colors

Six colors for the iPhone 11: Black

White

Green

Yellow

Purple

Product Red (Image credit: Apple)

The lower-cost iPhone 11, which starts at $699 / £729 / AU$1,199, comes in six colors. They don't have the fanciest names, but they do have a warmer look. You'll have the option of black, white, yellow, green, purple and the signature Product Red.

For all of these models, the color includes not only the back glass but also the metal edge around the phone. The front bezels and display notch on all versions will be black though.

All colors start at the same price, including Product Red. The iPhone 11 opens for pre-order on September 13, and is available September 20.

iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max colors

Four colors for the iPhone 11 Pro: Space Gray

Silver

Midnight Green

Gold (Image credit: Apple)

The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max share color options with each other, but they have unique colors from the standard, non-Pro iPhone 11. Three of the color options are likely familiar to iPhone owners: Gold, Space Gray, and Silver. But, there's also one new color available: Midnight Green. And, like the non-pro models, the color scheme includes both the back glass and the metal frame.

The iPhone 11 Pro starts at $999 / £1,049 / AU$1,749, and the Pro Max costs a little more at $1,099 / £1,149 /AU$1,899. You'll get the same price regardless of which color you choose. The iPhone 11 Pro models have the same pre-order window of September 13 as the non-Pro models, and they also will be available in stores September 20.