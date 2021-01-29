How to watch Top Gear America 2021 online: stream new Top Gear USA on MotorTrend

Maintaining the winning formula of bromance, banter and breathtaking drives while adding some Stateside sauce, the latest incarnation of Top Gear America is out now on MotorTrend. The 2021 US spinoff sees three new hosts in comedian Dax Shepard (The Ranch), The Daily Show's Rob Corddry, and British motoring journalist Jethro Bovingdon join famous masked mystery driver Stig behind the wheel, so read on as we explain how to watch Top Gear America online - wherever you are in the world right now, you can stream Top Gear USA today.

It's not the first time there's been an attempt at a American-flavoured version of the BBC motoring show which has become a worldwide phenomenon thanks to the combination of car culture chat, reviews and stunts first made famous by Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May.

The History Channel has a US-themed version of the show which ran for six season, while BBC America had a short-lived spin-off in 2017 that was fronted by William Fichtner, Tom Ford and Antron Brown.

Key to the success of the new show will be the chemistry between the three new hosts, but on paper at least, their petrolhead - or is that now gearhead? - credentials stand up.

Bovingdon has competed at the Nürburgring 24 hours three times, Shepherd is the proud owner of 17 cars including a ’67 Lincoln Continental, and ’94 Buick Roadmaster, while Corddry currently drives a Porsche 911 S and Datsun 280Z.

The series has been filmed primarily across the western half of the country, so expect plenty of off-roading adventures across vast US landscapes alongside power slides, cool rides, and caustic reviews. Keep reading for full details of how to watch Top Gear America 2021 and stream every new Top Gear USA episode today.

How to watch Top Gear America 2021 online in the US

Top Gear America is exclusive to motoring themed streaming service and TV channel MotorTrend. The show premieres on the on-demand service on Friday, January 29, 2021, with new episodes made available weekly. That means you’ll need to subscribe to the streaming service to gain access, but fortunately it's fairly affordable. It has a monthly price tag of $5.99, giving you access to host of automotive themed programming including shows like Wheeler Dealers, Roadkill and Texas Metal. The service is also home to nearly 200 classic episodes of Top Gear UK from season 1 through to season 27 - and MotorTrend on-demand offers a free trial to allow you to test drive it. How to watch MotorTrend without cable If you to get MotorTrend as part of a broader cable replacement solution then we'd recommend checking out Sling TV, where you can watch MotorTrend online without cable for all the Top Gear America 2021 spills and thrills. MotorTrend is part of its Sling Orange package, which costs just $30 a month if you decide to keep it after taking advantage of a FREE Sling TV trial - or you can save $10 on your first month by paying upfront. For those after something even more fully featured, MotorTrend can also be streamed with the right Hulu plan. Outside of the US? Our No. 1 overall VPN pick, ExpressVPN, is currently working well with Sling and the MotorTrend US website as of our latest January 2021 testing for American residents currently abroad. Here's how that works in more detail.

How to watch Top Gear America from outside your country

While you can sign up to MotorTrend and watch from anywhere in the world, some of its content is region blocked outside of the US and it's currently not clear if Top Gear America falls under those restrictions - it's certainly not being promoted on the UK version of the site the way it's being highlighted on the American equivalent.

So if you're out of the US and want to make sure you can watch the show, you'll need a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Top Gear America 2021 stream in particular parts of the world.

So as Virtual Private Networks are a legal means of getting around this issue, and it's nice and easy to set one up. Here's how it's done.

