How to watch Sponge on the Run online: stream the new SpongeBob Movie from anywhere

It's just another regular day in Bikini Bottom until SpongeBob accidentally causes Plankton to fall into a deep fryer and chaos erupts, leading to a snail-napping, an odyssey under the ocean, and friendships being tested to the limit. Read on as we explain how to watch The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run online and stream it wherever you are in the world.

How to watch Sponge on the Run online Release date: August 14, 2020 Director: Tim Hill Cast: Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke, Rodger Bumpass, Clancy Brown, Keanu Reeves, Awkwafina, Danny Trejo, Snoop Dogg Run time: 1 hr 31 mins Rating: PG US stream: get it on Paramount Plus Is it on Netflix? Yes, it's on Netflix in the UK and Australia Watch anywhere: try a 100% risk-free VPN trial

Plankton reaches breaking point when SpongeBob unwittingly foils his latest plot to steal the Krabby Patty formula, exacting his revenge by stealing SpongeBob's beloved pet sea snail Gary and taking him to Atlantic City, where King Poseidon is desperately in need of slime.

The selfish ruler uses it to keep himself looking young and is fresh out of his fix, but when Patrick gets wind of Plankton's dastardly deed, he and his best friend SpongeBob set off on a mission to save Gary - one fraught with dangers, challenges and, of course, special guest appearances from Awkwafina, Keanu Reeves, Snoop Dogg and Danny Trejo.

Meanwhile, back in Bikini Bottom the Krusty Krab is on its knees without SpongeBob around to cook and flip those delicious Krabby Patties, so Mr. Krabs sets off to Atlantic City with Squidward, Sandy and Plankton in tow, to get his star fry cook back.

But after catching SpongeBob and Patrick in the act of snail-napping Gary back, King Poseidon doesn't plan on letting them go - not without punishment anyway...Prepare yourselves for more under the sea action and adventure as we explain how to watch the new SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run and stream it online from anywhere in 2021.

Don't miss: how to watch The Stand online

How to watch The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run from outside your country

Should you find yourself abroad for whatever reason, you'll likely discover you're unable to watch new SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run like you would at home due to regional restrictions.

Luckily for you, there’s a simple solution. Downloading a VPN will let you watch The SpongeBob Movie no matter where you are in 2021. All that’s required is this simple bit of software, which changes your IP address and so allows you to access your favorite films live or on demand just like you would from home.

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run in the US

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run is one of the launch titles for the newly rebranded Paramount Plus streaming service in the US, where you can watch it from Thursday, March 4. Formerly known as CBS All Access, you can get a super cheap Paramount Plus subscription from just $5.99 a month and enjoy all its great existing content, plus a bunch of upcoming exclusives. The service already features well-known TV shows from the Star Trek franchise and has loads of new originals lined up to follow in the footsteps of last year's Whoopi Goldberg hit, The Stand. Paramount Plus where you'll find the Rugrats 2021 revival, Frasier's return, the new Beavis and Butthead movie, and much more - plus get you the best CBS live sports action without having to splash out on pricey cable. Outside of the US? Take the same subscription services you pay for at home with you wherever you go - all you need is a reliable VPN.

Is The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run on Netflix?

Yes - but only in certain countries.

As we explain below, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run is available to stream on Netflix UK and Netflix Australia.

How to watch The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run online in the UK

Things couldn't be easier in the UK, as The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run is available to watch on Netflix. A subscription to the streamer starts at £5.99 a month in the country. However, regional restrictions will prevent you from connecting to your account or Netflix region from abroad - and not every Netflix region features the same content as the UK. So if you're not in the UK right now and want to stream Sponge on the Run, consider purchasing a VPN. Not only will you be able to watch your favourite films away from home, but VPNs help protect your online information, too.

Latest TV: how to watch The Flash season 7 online

How to watch The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run online in Canada

To our immense surprise, there's no straightforward way to stream The SpongeBob Movie in Canada right now. You can, however, rent the film for CA$5.99 from a whole host of platforms, including Amazon, Google Play, Microsoft Store, YouTube and Cineplex. You can also purchase the film from each of the services listed above, but Amazon's the cheapest option, offering it for $9.99. Anyone in Canada from a country where Sponge on the Run is streaming can follow the VPN route as described above to access their usual streaming service and all their favourite films.

How to watch The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run online in Australia

Well, there’s no mystery here. Netflix is streaming The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run in Australia, too. At AUS$10.99 for the entry-level plan, a Netflix Australia subscription not only grants you access to Sponge on the Run, but thousands of movies and TV shows. As detailed above, if you’re abroad you’ll struggle to connect to Netflix or any other regionally specific service. The solution? Try using a VPN as per our guide above.