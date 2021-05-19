How to watch NBA Play-In 2021 live streams online from anywhere

Get ready to bid farewell to a few more superstars, as the NBA's expanded Play-In Tournament helps to determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds for this season's playoffs. With eight teams competing for four places over four days and six games, the stakes are already sky-high, so read on as we explain how to get an NBA Play-In live stream and watch every basketball game online, no matter where you are in the world right now.

Only the teams that ranked 7th to 10th in each conference at the end of the regular season qualify for the Play-In. The format is a little tricky to get your head around, but it favors the teams with the highest winning percentage.

Within each conference 7th plays 8th, with the winner qualifying for the playoffs as No. 7 seed. 9th then plays 10th, with the winner having to play the losing team from the 7/8 game, for the No. 8 seed.

In the Eastern Conference, the Celtics qualified for the playoffs as No. 7 seed by beating the Wizards, who'll host the Pacers on Thursday, after they demolished the Hornets.

The biggest game of all, however, sees LeBron's Lakers go toe-to-toe with Steph Curry's Warriors in a blockbuster Western Conference clash.

Scroll down for the full Play-In schedule. It's hugely exciting, so read on as we explain how to watch an NBA Play-In live stream and catch all the basketball tournament action online from anywhere on earth.

Watch more basketball with our NBA live stream guide

NBA Play-In game times

Eastern Conference

Wizards (8) at Celtics (7) - Celtics won 118-100

Hornets (10) at Pacers (9) - Pacers won 144-117

Pacers at Wizards - 8pm ET / 5pm PT, Thursday, May 20 (TNT)

Western Conference

Warriors (8) at Lakers (7) - 10pm ET / 7pm PT, Wednesday, May 19 (ESPN)

Spurs (10) at Grizzlies (9) - 7.30pm ET / 4.30pm PT, Wednesday, May 19 (ESPN)

9/10 winner at 7/8 loser - TBD, Friday, May 21 (ESPN)

How to watch NBA Play-In games from outside your country

Scroll down for all the ways you can watch NBA basketball online in a number of countries around the world. But first, you should know that if you're abroad at any point during the NBA Play-In tournament, you probably won't be able to watch the hoops like you normally would at home.

This is because of geo-blocking, a digital restriction that means certain streaming services are only accessible in the region they're based in.

When this is the case, the simplest and most reliable solution is to use a VPN service to change your IP address to a difference location. This will generally let you tune in to your local coverage, just as you would from home, and means you don't have to trawl the sketchier corners of the internet for an illegal stream.

Use a VPN to watch NBA basketball online from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

NBA Play-In live stream 2021: how to watch the tournament online

Coverage of the NBA Play-In Tournament is split between ESPN and TNT, but if you're also planning to watch the playoffs you'll want access to ABC and NBA TV too. Covering all your bases isn't as tricky as it might seem, even if you don't want the commitment or expense of cable. There are two quality over-the-top streaming services that we'd recommend to NBA fans that should meet most people's needs. The cheapest way to live stream NBA basketball You can watch the NBA Play-In Tournament online for less with great value OTT streaming service Sling TV. Its Orange package costs just $35 a month and gets you ESPN and TNT, while an $11 p/m Sports Extra add-on nets you NBA TV, which will come in handy when the playoffs start. This combo will give you an NBA live stream for the entirety of the NBA Play-In Tournament and most of the playoffs, but bear in mind that ABC - which is showing the finals - isn't included. Better still, Sling is offering new subscribers a fantastic bargain - right now you can save big bucks with this Sling TV deal, which lets you get a whole month of Sling Orange for a mere $10. And unlike cable, cancel your subscription at any time. More ways to watch NBA basketball online Another quality option is fuboTV, which offers ESPN, TNT, NBA TV and ABC in most major markets. Packages start from $64.99 a month for the cable replacement service and there's even a FREE fuboTV trial you can try to see if it's right for you. Out of the US and want to watch your home coverage? No worries - just use a VPN as described above.

How to watch the NBA Play-In tournament: live stream basketball in the UK

Sky Sports has UK-based basketball fans covered for the Play-In Tournament and the playoffs, though bear in mind that a good deal of the action takes place very late at night. Sky Sports is available on Sky of course, as well as with BT and Virgin Media, TV packages. Not interested in the commitment or cost of a full-fat Sky Sports subscription, but still want to watch the NBA live in the UK? There's also the option of a streaming-only Now Sky Sports Membership. Bear in mind that the NBA League Pass, which is available for £24.99 and covers the entirety of the playoffs, is NOT showing any of the Play-In Tournament in the UK. Whichever UK sports streaming service you sign up for, you may well want to watch your subscription from abroad - and as detailed above, all you need is a good VPN on your bench.

Related: all you need to know about NBA League Pass

How to watch NBA Play-In online: live stream the tournament in Canada

The Raptors might be down and out, but on the bright side, Canadian basketball fans can watch every NBA Play-in game on TSN, which has exclusive rights to the tournament in the Great White North. If you get TSN as part of your cable deal, then you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to an NBA Play-In live stream. If you don't have cable, then you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from just CA$4.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. Coverage of the playoffs, meanwhile, is split between TSN, SportsNet and the NBA League Pass. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days and follow the instructions above.

NBA Play-In live stream 2021: how to watch the basketball tournament online in Australia

Basketball fans Down Under can tune into the NBA Play-In action on ESPN, which is available through Foxtel. That means you can also live stream the basketball through slick streaming platform Kayo. Newbies can take advantage of a FREE Kayo trial to see if the service is right for them. For those who decide to keep it, Kayo price plans start from a super affordable AUD$25 a month - really good value considering how much premium live sports action it hosts. In addition to being where to watch NBA basketball online in Australia this year, it's also your home for the F1, AFL, NRL, Super Rugby AOT, cricket and way more. Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox. Not in Australia? Aussies abroad looking to watch an NBA live stream should find that a good VPN helps them access their home streaming services wherever they are.