Hawkeye's new purple costume in the Disney Plus series has been revealed

Hawkeye's costume has been redesigned for his upcoming Disney Plus series, and now we've had a first look at it. It's unclear exactly what the source of the picture is, but it's now been widely circulated on social media.

The image features actor Jeremy Renner with fellow cast member Alaqua Cox, an MCU newcomer who's playing the Daredevil-originated character Echo in the series.

The costume is arguably the most comics-faithful attempt Marvel has made yet with Clint Barton, featuring the purple the character is known for. This specific costume, too, looks like a bit of a reference to Barton's design in the popular Matt Fraction/David Aja Hawkeye comic book run – which looks to be an influence on the series generally.

For a quick comparison, here's what Barton looks like in that particularly Hawkeye comic book – though he goes through a few variations in costume design:

Hawkeye has finished filming, and is expected to land on Disney Plus later this year. It co-stars Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, the new Hawkeye, as Barton trains up a new archer. Little else is known about the story – but it's largely expected to deal with Barton experiencing hearing loss, itself a key story from Hawkeye's history on the page. Vera Farmiga will also star in the series.

What's in a costume?

Marvel's comic book characters go through a lot of costume changes. Sometimes they're super faithful – see Sam Wilson's Captain America costume at the end of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which is directly taken from the comics – or they're a little more creative, like Peter Quill's red jacket getup from Guardians of the Galaxy.

Sometimes a costume just doesn't look right on the big screen, and that's particularly true for some of Hawkeye's older outfits in the Marvel comics. Now Clint is finally getting his own solo adventure, it's a good time to connect the dots on some of his more popular stories from Marvel's source material.