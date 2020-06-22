Google Pixel 4a colors and price just leaked, Plus may land in July

The Google Pixel 4a still hasn't been unveiled despite a boatload of rumors and leaks suggesting it'll be coming soon, and the latest suggests it'll be ready to ship at the start of July.

French retailer Ordimedia has listed the handset on its website with a July 7 launch date. That goes against other rumors we've seen suggesting the phone will be unveiled on July 13, so this may not be accurate information.

The listing also says the device will come in two colors; Just Black and Blue. That's a surprise that there's no unusual adjective at the start of the Blue shade considering Google's normal naming strategy, but that may change before launch.

The device's price is also included, and it's listed as €509.56 including VAT. That may be a placeholder price – which is something a lot of retailers include – but it's a very specific number, so may also be accurate.

If that's true, a straight conversion of the price means it'll cost around £460 / $580 or AU$830. Take that with a big pinch of salt though as it's likely to be quite different around the world.

The Pixel 4a launch has been topsy-turvy after we've seen multiple rumored launch days come and go, with other rumors suggesting why the phone was delayed. We'll be keeping you up to date with the latest on the Pixel 4a when we hear it.

Via 9To5Google