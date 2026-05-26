Corsair's Pro lineup is the company’s answer to the growing demand for AI workstations and servers

Corsair unveils new Pro lineup, targeting AI firms

A variety of configurations will be on offer, but things will get pricey quickly

Entry-level varieties can be scale up to Nvidia GB300-bases servers

Corsair is stepping up its business hardware game, signaling its aim to capture a slice of the lucrative AI server and workstation market by launching its new ‘Pro’ lineup to gain share in a growing ‘localized AI’ industry.

The company aims to lock in business by offering a range of configurations tailored to user needs, along with testing, thermal tuning, and a mix of workstations and servers.

With its Nvidia GB300-based servers costing hundreds of thousands of dollars, Corsair also offers entry-level workstation options starting at a base preconfigured version under $5,000.

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A wider net than most of the competition

Things can get expensive fairly easily; however, its high-end workstation offerings, the Flexprime V80T/R80T, offer users up to a 96-core AMD Threadripper CPU, up to 512GB of RAM, and Nvidia’s Blackwell-based RTX Pro 6000 series GPU.

Users can also get a desktop-form-factor GB300 configuration thanks to the Flexprime V80B, which offers "775 GB of coherent shared memory — combining 279 GB HBM3e GPU memory and 496 GB LPDDR5X system memory via NVLink."

Corsair's strengths lie in being a respected, experienced hardware assembler that produces a wide range of cooling solutions, power supplies, and PC cases for consumers, while also having an established business-to-business segment.

Having a well-designed configurator from the get-go, along with options for desktop-class and rack-mounted workstation configurations, demonstrates this and also offers users pre-installed, validated software stacks to help them hit the ground running.

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A competitive, but highly lucrative market

"We're introducing Corsair Pro to address a real shift in the market," said Matthew Hsu, SVP and GM of Corsair Components and Systems.

"AI teams need infrastructure that matches how they actually work, whether that starts with a local workstation or goes straight into the data center. With Corsair Pro, we're offering both."

Corsair is hardly the only player in a market that has only grown increasingly crowded and complex over time, thanks to both a plethora of options and the overwhelming need for compute power, which directly influences demand and supply for even consumer-grade PC hardware.

While most of its direct competition is enterprise-focused, including Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) and Supermicro, for example, the latter's legal troubles of late and unrelenting demand for AI servers do mean that Corsair is entering a market where demand is not going to be an issue, provided it can deliver on the needs of its customers.

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