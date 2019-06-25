Google is testing full offline storage for Google Drive

Ever needed a files from Google Drive, but been unable to grab it because you're stuck without internet access? Such worries could soon be a distant (bad) memory, because Google is experimenting with a new mode for Google Drive that will let you store all kinds of files offline.

As Engadget notes, Google already lets users store documents created using Docs, Slides and Calc locally, but now it's extending that capability to PDFs, Word documents – whatever you want. Just check them off, and Google will handle the rest.

The new feature will be built into Google Chrome, so unfortunately you'll be out of luck if you use a different browser. To take it for a spin, you'll need to activate offline mode in your Drive or Docs settings, then sign in with your account details.

Hopefully it'll also appear in browsers other than Chrome, but we won't hold our breath on that one.

Open for testers

There's another drawback for the offline storage preview: it's currently only available to organizations using G Suite, not to individual Google account holders, which is a pity.

If you happen to be a G Suite admin, you can sign up to take part in the beta now. If not, you'll have to wait a little longer, though features that are exclusive to G Suite at first often trickle down to other users after a little while.

Via Android Police