Watch Link get an axe to the face in new Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD trailer

Nintendo unveiled a new The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD trailer in advance of the game's March 4 release date. The minute-and-a-half footage shows Link in beautiful 1080p action, a resolution that the Hero of Time doesn't see all that often, fighting baddies and taking an axe straight in his fairy face.

Twilight Princess HD, which takes the original Wii/GameCube version of the game and adds some nice high-res textures, additional modes and amiibo support, was announced during a Nintendo Direct back in November for the Wii U.

Today, Nintendo announced a new item called The Ghost Lamp, which should make one quest in the game less irritating, and hero mode, a setting that ramps up the difficulty by limiting the amount of places you can restore health. These features should make for two solid twists on an already great title.

Releasing the game on the Wii U means it will have a second screen for inventory management, and there's even an upcoming Wolf Link amiibo that will save your progress and open up an area of the map called the Cave of Shadows.

The Wolf Link amiibo will work with the new Legend of Zelda game when that comes out, too, at least according to Nintendo.

Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD's fresh coat of paint looks amazing, yes, but it's not the game many are waiting for. Series producer Eiji Aonuma asked fans to be patient when Twilight Princess was announced in November, saying at the time a true Zelda sequel is in development, but that he didn't know when it would be ready or what system it would be on (hint, hint, probably the Nintendo NX). His advice? All we need to do is be patient.

It should be a simple ask, really, but that's easier said than done when talking about a new Legend of Zelda game.