12 best PC zombie shooters of all time

We love zombies in our games. Whether you see them as hunks of flesh waiting to be put out of their misery, humans waiting for a cure, or a metaphor for some negative aspect of society, the one thing we can all agree on is that they make fine enemies for shooting games.

Any shoddy AI can be passed off as brain degradation, they can move exactly as quickly as you need for your combat to be fun, and no-one really minds if you're killing people who are already dead.

That said, not all zombie shooters on PC are much cop - older players might remember the dreadful adaptation of Land of the Dead. Let that one hang in the back of your memory while we check out the best ones to have graced our screens.