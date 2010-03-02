Random House sets up videogame story-writing division

Book publisher Random House is set to attempt to establish itself as a source for story content in games, creating a new division specifically for this purpose.

The major publishing company's new unit, "the IP Creation and Development Group," has been set up specifically to develop storylines for games in development.

Diversifying into videogames

"After more than 80 years, Random House is now taking our storytelling expertise one step further," said Gina Centrello, President and Publisher of The Random House Publishing Group.

"We are providing a valuable service to other media companies in a competitive entertainment market, where success increasingly depends on the quality of your story."

The new Random House division's first project is Stardock's Elemental: War of Magic, with the launch of a novel written by executive producer Brad Wardell.

"A good story doesn't necessarily have to begin and end with a game; it can and should encompass as many creative mediums as possible in order to provide fans with the most complete rendering of a fictional place or time," Wardell said, speaking of his spin-off book, Elemental: Destiny's Embers.

"With Elemental having an incredibly rich back story to tell, partnering with Random House allows us to create the most immersive universe possible for our fans."

If the videogame industry starts to develop some truly talented story-writers then perhaps we might start to see a few movies based on games that don't suck in future!

Via Kotaku