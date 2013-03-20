OnLive boss emerges from shadows to predict 'great things' for 2013

Cloud gaming platform OnLive is alive, kicking and expecting a great 2013, according to the company's new chairman and majority owner Gary Lauder.

The service, which allows gamers to stream console-quality titles to their PCs, mobile devices and television sets, underwent a radical restructuring last year when its business model became unsustainable.

The company faced closure and laid off half its staff before its assets were bought up by Lauder's company, an early investor in OnLive. Many of the staff have subsequently been hired back.

Now, in his first public blog post since he "jumped in to save OnLive from a financing mishap," Lauder has fired back at media coverage of the controversial 'transition,' and predicted a bright future ahead.

Service continued

He wrote: "When the restructuring of OnLive happened in August, many misunderstood it to mean that the service and company were shutting down. Neither occurred, nor did we go bankrupt. We should have communicated better.

"As Mark Twain wrote, 'The reports of my death are greatly exaggerated.' Same with us. Our service continued without interruption both in the USA and overseas, and we have about 90 employees."

Officially blogging to introduce new Senior Vice President of Engineering Don Gordon, Lauder talked up the service's arrival on third-party devices and the new games being added as a sign that things were on the up.

He also paid tribute to the work of founder and CEO Steve Pearlman, who left the company following intense criticism from OnLive employees and the tech press soon after the sale.

He wrote: "We have already delivered some significant milestones for the OnLive Game Service, in particular, being incorporated into our first third party device, the VIZIO Co-Star, and into Google TVs, starting with the impressive LG G3 Series - with more to come.

"We're expecting great things in 2013, and with Don's vision and expertise to fuel us, you can trust that it's only the start."

Are you an OnLive loyalist which has stuck with the company through thick and thin? Are you buying what Lauder is selling or have you moved onto pastures new?