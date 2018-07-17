The best cheap Oculus Rift deals in July 2018

The Oculus Rift virtual reality headset is one of the best VR devices on the market. It's backed by world-class technology, has a growing library of games and apps, and now you can get it at its cheapest price ever.

That's because the Oculus Rift price was recently permanently reduced. The headset also is now bundled with the Oculus Touch controllers in the UK and US.

In the box, you'll find the Oculus Rift headset, two Touch controllers, two Oculus room sensors, all the cables you need to connect it, and seven free VR apps and games, including popular title Lucky's Tale, Quill and Robo Recall.

When searching for an Oculus Rift deal, you should always make sure that you're looking at one of the newer bundles with the Touch controllers. Otherwise, you could end up paying $399 in the US and £399 in the UK for just the headset, or you could pay more than you should for the starter kit.

Every deal listed on this page is for the current retail version of the Oculus Rift. We've vetted these deals so you won't end up with a dev kit version (Dk1 or Dk2) early build. You can find a few of these early models around the net, especially on eBay, but be warned, many of these are the earliest versions of the headset, made available to early adopters or developers. We'd stay away from them as they're not the refined finished product available at your favorite retailers and they probably don't come with controllers either.

Oculus Touch controller deals?

Oculus Touch is a pair of motion controllers with buttons that provide a more intuitive way of interacting with select Oculus Rift games. The controllers come bundled in with most Oculus Rift deals, and certainly those sold by official retailers.

The controllers, which let you interact with VR games and apps by moving your arms around and pressing buttons, originally cost a rather steep £190/$199 for the pair, essentially bringing the overall cost much closer to the HTC Vive VR setup.

On the plus side, the controllers have been reduced to a much more attractive £99/$99, making them an essential purchase if you bought the headset before it was bundled with the controllers.

How much does the Oculus Rift cost?

In the UK, the original recommended price was £549 and $599 in the US. Thankfully, it's recently been reduced and you can now pick one up for £399/$399. Feel free to bookmark this page though to keep an eye on the best Oculus Rift prices as they are updated daily to reflect the best online Oculus Rift deals out there.

Will my PC run Oculus Rift?

That's a good question, and certainly one to ask before splurging out on the virtual reality lid for your rig. Handily, there's a neat Oculus Rift compatibility tool you can try via our very own Downloads section.

If you're starting out from scratch and want to build your own Oculus Rift ready rig, check out TechRadar's article below.

Can I use the Oculus Rift on the PS4 or Xbox One?

Not on either so far. Sony has its own headset with PlayStation VR for the PS4, so we're not expecting Oculus Rift compatibility any time soon. As for Oculus Rift on the Xbox One, it's also a no, but with a potential 'maybe' further down the line. Oculus teamed up with Microsoft to include a PC/Oculus-compatible Xbox One controller with the retail release of the headset, so there's already a relationship to potentially build on. Microsoft's HoloLens VR/augmented reality headset has been very quiet of late and hasn't really been pushed as an Xbox One headset, leaving plenty of room for speculation that the Oculus Rift will make it's way to the Xbox One.

Can I use Oculus Rift on my phone?

Get out. Oh, you must be confusing the Oculus with the Samsung Gear VR. Samsung's headset is far cheaper and is made for mobile apps, rather than full-fat PC experiences. Well worth a look though if you have a compatible Android mobile phone. As things stand, your phone would probably melt faster than the sets-on-fire-for-fun Galaxy Note 7 if you tried convincing it to even look at an Oculus Rift.