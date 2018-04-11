For realsies: Optus is selling unlimited data SIM-only plans

Optus has re-introduced its Unleashed plan , an unlimited data SIM-only plan that was initially announced back in March but was only offered for 24 hours at the time, and to a select few customers.

Well, it's been over 24 hours since the new plan was announced a second time, and it's still available. While that's encouraging, it's only being offered to “eligible” customers. The criteria for eligibility is as yet unclear, but customers will need to fill a form on the site to find out.

The new plan, aimed at families, is available now for $60 a month for a SIM. Up to five SIM cards can be added to the plan, with the second costing $50 and the subsequent ones $40 per month.

Binge fest unleashed?

Anyone who thinks that unlimited data will bring on a binge-watching spree could be disappointed.

Comparison site Canstar has discovered a caveat that Optus has hidden in the Critical Information Summary (CIS) which reads, "Music and video downloads and streaming will be limited to 1.5Mbps which delivers Standard Definition video streaming. Tethering from your mobile phone or tablet connected to this plan will be limited to 1.5Mbps, resulting in slower downloads and uploads."

In fact, Optus' website clearly states that "during congestion, heavy data users may be deprioritised and experience slower speeds".

While speeds might be questionable, the Unleashed plan comes with unlimited talk and text within Australia, with an additional $5 a month if customers are looking to add international calls to the package.