Deezer comes to Xbox One for tune streaming while you play

An app for music streaming service Deezer has been released on Xbox One, giving Spotify-hating gamers another way to play music through the console.

Deezer arrives just a few months after Microsoft discontinued its own, rather unappreciated, Groove Music service at the end of 2017.

The app will let you play music as a soundtrack to your game, rather than just using it as a modern alternative to a CD player.

Deezer or Spotify?

Deezer also promises “curated gaming content” – playlists designed to suit games.

But, hey, if you like to listen to Wagner while you shoot aliens, you can do that too.

Deezer’s library currently consists of 53 million tracks. You can browse through these at the Deezer website before signing up.

A Deezer subscription costs $9.99 (£9.99/$AU11.99), on a rolling 30-day contract you can cancel whenever you like.

Why pick it over Spotify? Flow is one of Deezer’s key features. It’s a personalised endless playlist that flings you tracks it thinks you’ll like based on songs you’ve “liked” in the past. It should prove particularly handy while gaming, as you won’t want to interrupt play just to switch albums.

However, you will be able to skip tracks fairly easily using the Xbox One’s sidebar controls.