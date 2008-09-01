'Interactive albums' coming to iTunes

The 'interactive album' app will be available from Apple's App store

Apple is set to revitalise the digital album with a new application that will be available from its App store.

The app will add extra content to future albums sold via iTunes, making them interactive.

The sort of new content that is set to feature includes behind-the-scenes images, lyrics, and exclusive artwork.

According to Music Week, the new app is being launched in collaboration with Snow Patrol's latest album A Hundred Million Suns.

Digital booklet

Speaking to Music Week, Polydor product manager Liz Goodwin said: "It will be an interactive element; a digital booklet that will take you into the videos and content.

"For fans it will be a real must-have, and the fact that they are the first band to do this gives us an additional angle for exposure."

Snow Patrol's album will be released 27 October, so expect the yet untitled Apple App to be available from the store at the same time.