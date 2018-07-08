Best iPhone 2018: which Apple phone is the best?

Buying the best iPhone in 2018 is more complicated because the choices aren't very obvious for everyone. Apple launched three new iPhones last year, including the pricey iPhone X. You have big decisions to make.

There are eight iPhone models on sale through Apple's official website, and even more from other retailers looking to sell you on a used iPhone. They range from the 5.8-inch all-screen display of the iPhone X to the 4-inch one-hand-friendly old-school screen size of the iPhone SE. The prices vary wildly.

No matter what, buying a top-rated iPhone is always an expensive decision, so we're here to help. The iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus have all secured spots on our prestigious best phones list, but what happens when all the phones on a recommended list are iOS 11 (and iOS 12 beta) devices?

Our top iPhone list highlights the different specs, screen sizes, and price points. Each of these handsets has something to offer every type of Apple fan – so we've boiled down the choices for you in a simple-to-read format.

Every iPhone in this list will get iOS 12. Find out what that means

Best iPhone: which one should you buy today

1. iPhone X

The iPhone you've been waiting for

Weight: 174g | Dimensions: 143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7mm | OS: iOS 11 | Screen size: 5.8-inch | Resolution: 1125 x 2436 | CPU: A11 Bionic | RAM: 3GB | Storage: 64/256GB | Battery: 2,716mAh | Rear camera: 12MP+12MP | Front camera: 7MP

Brilliant screen

Powerful innards

Smart TrueDepth camera

Incredibly expensive

The iPhone X is as impressive as it is expensive, but if you really want the best iPhone today and don't want to wait for the iPhone XI, this is the one to get today. Millions of Apple fans already have since it launched almost seven months ago. It's the future of Apple's smartphone.

It has a large all-screen display, except for a notch cutout at the top that houses a new TrueDepth Camera. This takes selfies to another level and can also map your face to an iPhone X-exclusive Animoji. If you don't know what that is by now you probably won't care.

The iPhone X is Apple's 10th anniversary smartphone and has just about everything iPhone users have been asking for, from a more forward-leaning design to faster specs and new features. You'll just have to get used to Face ID instead of reaching for that non-existent fingerprint sensor.

Read our in-depth iPhone X review

2. iPhone 8 Plus

The best 'normal' iPhone available right now

Weight: 202g | Dimensions: 158.4 x 78.1 x 7.5mm | OS: iOS 11 | Screen size: 5.5-inch | Resolution: 1080 x 1920 | CPU: A11 Bionic | RAM: 3GB | Storage: 64/256GB | Battery: 2,691mAh | Rear camera: 12MP+12MP | Front camera: 7MP

Wireless charging

Longer battery life

Dated design

Expensive

The iPhone 8 Plus is the best iPhone if you're not willing to take the plunge into Apple's proposed smartphone future and need that Touch ID fingerprint sensor. It remains popular due to its screen size, cheaper price and physical home button.

It does have several key features you'll like, however. It's among the first iPhones to have both wireless charging and fast charging, and the camera has improved. Its dual-lens camera doesn't have OIS in the telephoto lens (a feature saved for the X), but it's still a great way to snap a photo at long distances.

It won't turn nearly as many heads with its bezel-heavy design, but the iPhone 8 Plus is the iPhone built for big hands and slightly smaller wallets than the new iPhone X.

Read our in-depth iPhone 8 Plus review

3. iPhone 8

The newest 4.7-inch iPhone is a phone lots of people still want

Weight: 148g | Dimensions: 138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3mm | OS: iOS 11 | Screen size: 4.7-inch | Resolution: 750 x 1334 | CPU: A11 Bionic | RAM: 2GB | Storage: 64/256GB | Battery: 1,821mAh | Rear camera: 12MP | Front camera: 7MP

Wireless charging is useful

Camera is great at point-and-shoot

Limited upgrade over iPhone 7

Bezel-heavy design looks dated

This is actually the best-selling iPhone from Apple, and for several good reasons. First, we get it, you refuse to budge from the 4.7-inch iPhone screen size and, frankly, we don't blame you. Every time we go back to this iPhone with 'normal' dimensions, we feel like we just went on a smartphone vacation. Second, its price is way more reasonable for a lot a folks than the iPhone X and iPhone 8 Plus.

Just because the size is the same as iPhones of old, doesn't mean the technology behind it is, though. The iPhone 8 features the same A11 Bionic chipset as the iPhone 8 Plus and the iPhone X, and it too debuted wireless charging and fast charging on an Apple smartphone.

The camera is still fantastic, even if it doesn't have the dual-lens capabilities that are exclusive to the X and Plus, and you'll dig iOS 11 at this size more so than the even smaller iPhone SE.

Read our in-depth iPhone 8 review

4. iPhone 7 Plus

2016's best iPhone, for a lower price

Weight: 188g | Dimensions: 158.2 x 77.9 x 7.3mm | OS: iOS 11 | Screen size: 5.5-inch | Resolution: 1080 x 1920 | CPU: A10 Fusion | RAM: 3GB | Storage: 32/128/256GB | Battery: 2,900mAh | Rear camera: 12MP+12MP | Front camera: 7MP

Heaps of power for slick performance

Excellent camera

Very expensive

No headphone jack

Back in 2016 the iPhone 7 Plus was the best phone Apple had ever made, and it remains a winner for its longevity and price. It's larger than the iPhone X though despite its smaller display, so if you're after a smaller phone with a bigger screen, this won't be the best choice for you with its 5.5-inch 1080p display.

The big upgrades over older iPhones are the waterproof design and a new dual-lens camera that allows you to snap with two 12MP lenses at the same time. It allows for better optical zoom as well as a bokeh mode to blur the background of your photos and put the main focus on the foreground.

Battery life on the iPhone 7 Plus is much improved upon the iPhone 6S Plus, and while it's still a costly option it's much cheaper than it was at launch, making it one of the best iPhone choices in 2018 for people looking for a deal.

Read the full iPhone 7 Plus review

5. iPhone SE

Compact, relatively affordable and still quite powerful

Weight: 113g | Dimensions: 123.8 x 58.6 x 7.6mm | OS: iOS 11 | Screen size: 4.0-inch | Resolution: 1136 x 640 | CPU: Apple A9 | RAM: 2GB | Storage: 16/64GB | Battery: 1,624mAh | Rear camera: 12MP | Front camera: 1.2MP

Great power

Lower price

Tired design

Old screen technology

Despite the iPhone SE's small size and relatively modest price tag, it's still an upper mid-range phone. It has the same boxy yet premium design as the metal-clad iPhone 5S and the same powerful Apple A9 chipset and rear camera as the iPhone 6S.

It lacks the 3D Touch features and higher-resolution front-facing camera of the iPhone 6S and beyond. The screen is also less impressive all round, thanks in large part to a lower contrast ratio. But it compares well to many mid-range handsets.

It's also the most powerful 4-inch iPhone you can get, so for fans of compact form factors this is an obvious choice. But the best bit is its price, as it's one of the cheapest iPhones you'll find on the market and it's something of a bargain by Apple standards.

Read the iPhone SE review

6. iPhone 7

The first water-resistant iPhone

Weight: 138g | Dimensions: 138.3 x 67.1 x 7.1mm | OS: iOS 11 | Screen size: 4.7-inch | Resolution: 750 x 1334 | CPU: Apple A10 Fusion | RAM: 2GB | Storage: 32/128/256GB | Battery: 1,960mAh | Rear camera: 12MP | Front camera: 7MP

Good low light camera

Water resistant

Lacks clear upgrades

Same design for last three years

Don't fancy the large iPhone 7 Plus above? Why not opt for the iPhone 7, which is a smaller and cheaper alternative.

This was one of the first iPhones to lack a headphone jack, but it does come with a water-resistant design that means your phone is likely to survive the odd dip in the sink rather than just being frazzled right away.

There's no dual-lens camera on the iPhone 7, but you can still take some absolutely incredible photography with the 12MP sensor.

If you own an iPhone 6 or iPhone 6S, you may not see much difference with the this phone but the newer processor and camera tech may be enough to entice you to buy it if you can't stomach the high price of the iPhone 8.

Read the full iPhone 7 review

7. iPhone 6S

The best iPhone from 2015

Weight: 143g | Dimensions: 138.3 x 67.1 x 7.1mm | OS: iOS 11 | Screen size: 4.7-inch | Resolution: 1334 x 750 | CPU: Apple A9 | RAM: 2GB | Storage: 16/64/128GB | Battery: 1,715mAh | Rear camera: 12MP | Front camera: 5MP

Great design

3D Touch impresses

Battery life low

Price high for a low-res screen

The iPhone 6S, as you probably know, is Apple's flagship from 2015. The Apple A9 chipset and a chunky 2GB of RAM, up from 1GB on the previous model, make it far superior in raw power to 2014's model and still reasonably speedy by 2018's standards, and it's got some other tricks too.

It has a 12MP rear camera and a tried-and-tested 8MP front-facing camera, which at the time was the best selfie shooter Apple had on a phone.

It does sport largely the same design and screen as the iPhone 6 though and the latter in particular is starting to feel a bit dated in the face of super sharp QHD screens from rivals - and from the newer iPhone X.

This was the first iPhone to sport 3D Touch though, which makes the screen pressure-sensitive and offers new tricks for enhanced emailing and shortcuts around the home screen.

Read the full iPhone 6S review

8. iPhone 6S Plus

An improved iOS phablet

Weight: 192g | Dimensions: 158.2 x 77.9 x 7.3mm | OS: iOS 11 | Screen size: 5.5-inch | Resolution: 1920 x 1080 | CPU: Apple A9 | RAM: 2GB | Storage: 16/64/128GB | Battery: 2,750mAh | Rear camera: 12MP | Front camera: 5MP

3D Touch has potential

Bright, vibrant display

Big and heavy

Expensive

The iPhone 6S Plus is essentially an iPhone 6S with a bigger and sharper 5.5-inch screen.

That makes it more unwieldy than the iPhone 6S, but a big screen also has a number of advantages, making movies and games more immersive - and the extra resolution really helps make apps look even better.

It also has a longer-lasting battery, matching the iPhone 6 Plus in terms of longevity.

It's big, still fairly powerful, feature-packed and going to last longer between charges than many iPhones. Plus, as it comes in sizes of up to 128GB you can store your entire movie collection on it, if that's your thing.

Read the full iPhone 6S Plus review

9. iPhone 6

A big change in 2014

Weight: 129g | Dimensions: 138.1 x 67 x 6.9mm | OS: iOS 11 | Screen size: 4.7-inch | Resolution: 1334 x 750 | CPU: Apple A8 | RAM: 1GB | Storage: 16/64/128GB | Battery: 1,810mAh | Rear camera: 8MP | Front camera: 1.2MP

Great design

Better battery than previous models

Still pricey

Screen too low-res

The iPhone 6 was a big change for Apple. Not only did it sport a curvier chassis than the last few models - complete with a change from metal and glass to all-metal - but it was also bigger, with a 4.7-inch screen.

That's pretty small by modern smartphone standards, but it's substantially larger than the 4-inch iPhone 5S.

The iPhone 6's screen is sadly no more or less sharp than the 5S though, as the resolution went up in line with the size, where rivals were shoveling in pixels at a rate of knots.

It is, however, far more powerful than the iPhone 5S, with an A8 chipset giving it extra grunt. It's since been beaten by numerous iPhones, but the iPhone 6 is still a fairly slick performer.

Read the full iPhone 6 review

10. iPhone 6 Plus

Apple's first phablet still holds up

Weight: 172g | Dimensions: 158.1 x 77.8 x 7.1mm | OS: iOS 11 | Screen size: 5.5-inch | Resolution: 1920 x 1080 | CPU: Apple A8 | RAM: 1GB | Storage: 16/64/128GB | Battery: 2,915mAh | Rear camera: 8MP | Front camera: 1.2MP

Great full HD display

Strong camera

Too big to use one handed

Expensive

There are a bunch of big iPhones now, but the iPhone 6 Plus was the first, dwarfing the 4.7-inch standard with its 5.5-inch screen.

The extra size makes it a good option for watching movies, browsing the web and generally wasting time on your phone with. It's also just as sharp as the much newer iPhone 8, with a 1080 x 1920 401ppi screen.

In most other ways it's similar to the iPhone 6, with the notable addition of optical image stabilization for the camera offering better snaps, along with improved battery life, which is something a lot of iPhone owners crave.

Read the full iPhone 6 Plus review

11. iPhone 5S

An affordable alternative to the iPhone SE

Weight: 112g | Dimensions: 123.8 x 58.6 x 7.6mm | OS: iOS 11 | Screen size: 4.0-inch | Resolution: 1136 x 640 | CPU: Apple A7 | RAM: 1GB | Storage: 16/32/64GB | Battery: 1,560mAh | Rear camera: 8MP | Front camera: 1.2MP

Touch ID

Decent camera

Battery suspect

Dated screen tech

Apple followed up the iPhone 5 with the iPhone 5S. It has the same size and resolution screen, so it's a compact 4-inch phone, making it ideal for anyone who doesn't like lugging around an undersized tablet.

The premium design is much the same too, with a two-tone metal and glass construction. But it's a little more powerful, with a newer chipset under the hood. We're still far from top-end territory here, (not by 2018 standards anyway), but it's slightly nippier under the finger.

The camera was also rather improved over the iPhone 5, with the 8MP snapper still taking decent photos despite its age. But perhaps the biggest change from the iPhone 5 is the addition of Touch ID, allowing you to secure the phone with your fingerprint.

You can't get the iPhone 5S direct from Apple any more and we have experienced more iOS 11 problems this handset, hence it's lower ranking, but it can be found in other stores if you shop around, and you'll struggle to find a cheaper iPhone in 2018.

Read the full iPhone 5S review