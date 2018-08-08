Aussie millennials prefer convenience to security, according to new study

While many Australians are quite concerned with their online security in the digital age, a new Curve of Convenience report from F5 Networks has revealed that millennials are generally more interested in accessibility and ease of use when it comes to the use of apps.

According to the report, only 44% of millennials prioritise security over convenience when it comes to apps that deal with sensitive information — that's compared to 53% of Gen Xers and 69% of baby boomers.

Australia as a whole fared much better when compared to its neighbours, with 63% of the country proving to be quite mindful of their online security — the highest number in the whole Asia Pacific region.

Throw another app on the barbie

The report also reveals that the average Australian uses 36 apps per month, which is 20% more than the global average. On top of that, 55% of Aussies are comfortable using banking and payment apps multiple times per week, making them Asia Pacific's second highest users overall.

It's also noted that Australians are 20% less likely to use a breached app again compared to other countries in the region.

Despite having a reputation for being laid-back, Australians are fairly conservative in matters that deal with security, with 52% of Australians stating that they crave more secure experiences in the future.

That said, only 9% chose the added security of mobile's biometric features over desktop, meaning there's still a long way to go before Aussie users trust their smartphones over a computer.

[Image courtesy of F5 Networks]