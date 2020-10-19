Asus has revealed the first laptop to feature a discrete Intel GPU

Asus has quietly launched the VivoBook Flip 14, which it claims is the first laptop to feature the the Intel DG1 Discrete Graphics chip.

While Asus has yet to reveal specifics, the VivoBook Flip 14 product page lists the "First Intel Discrete Graphics", while a dive into the HTML code, spotted by @momomo_us, confirms that the Windows 10 device ships with Intel's Iris Xe Max GPU.

This iGPU, earlier rumors claim, features the same 96 EUs or 768 cores as the standard Iris Xe GPU but with higher clocks and its own dedicated memory.

These Intel Iris Xe Max graphics come paired with a 10nm Tiger Lake CPU, with the Asus VivoBook Flip 14 shipping with either an Intel Core i7-1165G7 or Core i5-1135G7 processor. Both of these chips offer a 4-core, 8-thread configuration, and feature boost clock speeds of 4.7GHz and 4.2GHz, respectively.

The Asus VivoBook 14 can be configured with 8GB or 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of PCIe SSD storage. Asus is also offering a configuration with a 32GB Intel Optane Memory H10 drive and a 512GB SSD.

Despite its top-end specs, the Asus VivoBook 14 is being touted as a "thin and light" 2-in-1 device. It features a 14-inch LED-backlit panel with a Full HD resolution, which boasts a 82% screen-to-body ratio thanks to its "NanoEdge" display.

In terms of ports, the Windows 10 laptop features one Thunderbolt 4 USB-C port, one USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, one USB 2.0 port, an HDMI port, an audio jack, and a microSD card reader. There's no Ethernet port, although the VivoBook 14 can be configured with either Wi-Fi 6 or Wi-Fi 5.

Asus has yet to confirm pricing and release date details for the VivoBook Flip 14, and it’s not yet available to buy from the Asus website.