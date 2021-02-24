Apple spring event 2021: when it could be and what to expect, including new iPad Pro

Some Apple events happen like clockwork – we’re talking WWDC and new iPhone launches, but others are more variable, and the Apple spring event falls into that latter category.

Apple often but not always holds a spring event of some kind in March, and the exact timing of the event, along with the types of announcements made, vary from year to year.

As such we’re not even certain that there will be an Apple spring event 2021, let alone what we’ll see there, but there are some rumors, including a possible date. You’ll find all of that below, along with an overview of the sorts of things that might be announced.

When will the Apple spring event 2021 take place?

If Apple holds a spring event - that's spring in the northern hemisphere where Apple's HQ is based - this year it will almost certainly happen in March, as that’s the typical month for it. The exact time within the month can vary, but rumors suggest the Apple spring event 2021 might be held on March 16.

That date was first put forward by Jon Prosser (a leaker with a mixed track record) back in October. It’s worth noting however that he said the AirPods Studio would be unveiled here, and they’ve since landed as the AirPods Max, so his claim is at least half wrong. That said, in more recent tweets he seems to be standing by the date, if not the product announcement.

March 16 is also a date that has more recently been put forward by two Twitter leakers who don’t have much of a track record, as spotted by Taiwan’s Economic Daily News.

Given their lack of a track record though we would take that with a serious helping of salt, especially as Joe Rossignol (the editor of MacRumors) has claimed this is just guesswork, and Mark Gurman (a source who does have a good track record) has said there won’t be an event on March 16.

So that date looks shaky at best, but it’s the only one we have for now, and if not March 16 it’s not clear whether the event will happen on another date or not at all.

What to expect at the Apple spring event 2021

While we don’t know for sure what we’ll see at the Apple spring event 2021, we have a good idea of what might be present, with the following things being the most likely.

iPad Pro (2021)

The iPad Pro 2020 (Image credit: Future)

The iPad Pro (2021) might end up being the headline announcement of the Apple spring event. Multiple sources have said a new model will land in March, and with the previous model landing last March, the timing would make sense.

Of course, that doesn’t necessarily mean it will be unveiled at the spring event, but it’s unlikely that Apple would have two different sets of announcements in one month.

As for what the iPad Pro (2021) might offer, a large number of leaks suggest it will have a Mini LED screen, offering an improved contrast ratio and color reproduction over a normal LCD display.

We’ve also heard that it will come in both 11-inch and 12.9-inch sizes, and that it might support 5G, have an A14 Bionic chipset (like the iPhone 12 range), and have a tweaked but similar design to its predecessor.

iPad mini 6

The iPad mini (2019) (Image credit: TechRadar)

We might also see the iPad mini 6 at Apple’s spring event. Ming-Chi Kuo (an analyst with a great track record for Apple leaks) has said to expect this slate in the first half of the year, and Jon Prosser has said that he’s heard “iPads” are coming in March. The plural there suggests multiple models, so it’s not out of the question that the iPad Pro (2021) and iPad mini 6 could both show up.

That said, we’ve heard fewer release date rumors about the iPad mini 6, so we’d say it’s less likely to show up than the iPad Pro (2021).

Whenever it does arrive, rumors suggest it might have a slightly larger 8.5-inch screen (up from the 7.9-inch one used by the iPad mini (2019)). It might also stick with the Lightning port (rather than switching to USB-C), and use an A13 Bionic chipset, like the iPhone 11 range.

AirTags might work like Tile trackers (Image credit: Tile)

The other thing that we might well see is the long-rumored Apple AirTags. Jon Prosser has suggested that these will land in March, so the spring event would be the ideal candidate.

These are expected to be item trackers similar to Tile, so you’d be able to attach them to belongings, like a bag, wallet, or phone, and then track the device if it’s lost or stolen. AirTags are likely to leverage Apple’s Find My functionality, and might be able to use the vast network of peoples’ iPhones to help with the tracking.

Apple AirPods 3

A leaked image of the AirPods 3 (Image credit: 52audio)

A number of sources have suggested that AirPods 3 might land in the first half of the year, and possibly in March. That said, Prosser claims not to have heard about any AirPods (or iMacs) for March, so we’re not at all certain they’ll show up.

Leaks suggest these might have shorter earstems, similar to the AirPods Pro, and may feature pressure-relieving air vents to make them comfortable to wear for long periods. They might also have additional fitness features, such as the ability to use light to measure heart rate or blood oxygen.

Other possibilities

The products above are the most likely announcements for the Apple spring event 2021, and indeed Prosser has specifically said that’s he only heard there will be iPads and AirTags – so even the AirPods 3 may well not be in attendance. That said, there are some other possibilities.

We may see a new iMac or MacBook for example, or perhaps a new Apple TV. Other AirPods models (such as the AirPods Pro 2 or AirPods Pro Lite) are also a possibility, as is a new iPad (2021) and even the iPhone SE 3 – though most sources point to April for that.

There’s nowhere near as much evidence for any of these things as there is for the devices above, but they’re not out of the question. Really, the only significant Apple devices that are out of the question are the iPhone 13 range and the Apple Watch 7 – they’re sure to land in or around September.