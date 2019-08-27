AMD’s new GPU driver gives Control a 10% performance boost

AMD has released its new 19.8.2 driver for its graphics cards, which it promises will deliver up to 10% better performance of the highly-anticipated Control, a third-person shooter from Remedy Entertainment.

That’s just in time for the Control release date of August 27, 2019. According to AMD’s release notes, the performance gains are found when playing the game in DirectX 11 mode, compared to when running the previous drivers.

Essentially, PC gamers with AMD graphics cards will get a major boost to the graphically intensive Control game for free. Not bad!

Other features

The AMD 19.8.2 driver is also optimised for Man of Medan, an interactive horror game from Supermassive games.

The driver also brings support for HDCP 2.3 to Radeon RX 5700 series graphics cards, and fixes the following issues:

Rocket League may experience an application hang on performing a task switch

League of Legends may experience slower than expected performance when performing a task switch

System instability may be experienced on Radeon RX 5700 series graphics products when performing memory overclocking while a 3D application is running

Minor stutter may be experienced during the first few minutes of Fortnite gameplay

All in all, it’s another great reminder to always have your graphics drivers updated to get the best gameplay experiences.