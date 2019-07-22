AMD could struggle to compete with Intel when it comes to laptop processors

AMD has been bringing the heat to its long-term rival Intel recently, with its latest Ryzen 3000 series of processors beating Intel’s offerings when it comes to price, performance and power consumption – but there’s one area where Intel could remain dominant: laptop processors.

Recently, benchmark results leaked for Intel’s 10th generation Ice Lake i7-1065G7 processor, which is designed for use in laptops. Despite it being a laptop chip – so there are power and heat implications – as the Techquila website notes, the benchmarks suggest that it will beat AMD’s new Ryzen 9 3900X.

What’s particularly interesting is that the Ryzen 9 3900X is a desktop processor, which means it consumes more power (105W vs the i7-1065G7’s 15W) and runs at higher frequencies.

Mobile ambitions

In the leaked Geekbench scores, the Intel Ice Lake Core i7-1065G7, running in a HP Spectre x360 laptop, manages a single-core score of 5,691. Meanwhile, AMD’s flagship Ryzen 9 3900X flagship scores slightly lower at 5,624.

While that isn’t a huge difference, the fact that Intel’s new mobile processor appears to edge out AMD’s latest desktop flagship when it comes to single-core performance means AMD could struggle to produce mobile processors that rival Intel's.

Of course, when it comes to multi-core performance, the 12-core Ryzen 9 3900X handily beats the quad-core Intel 17-1065G7 with a score of 45,338 vs 17,741.

It’s worth noting that these benchmarks are not confirmed, but if they are real it tells us a few things. First of all, it seems like Intel could be getting its mojo back with laptop processors – with the Core i7-1065G7 producing some excellent results considering it’s a mobile processor.

It also means that if AMD wants to steal Intel’s mobile crown, it has its work cut out. However, considering it’s recent form, we’re looking forward to what the company comes up with next.