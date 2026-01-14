WP Engine moves agency talent in-house to accelerate publishing product development

Big Bite agency services end as its engineers join WP Engine directly

The deal deepens WP Engine's reliance on WordPress for scale media operations

WP Engine has announced the acquisition of Big Bite, a long-time agency partner known for its work with large media organizations.

Big Bite has spent more than ten years building newsroom platforms, editorial workflows, and custom publishing tools for international publishers.

Its past clients include major newspaper groups and technology magazines that depend on complex content operations at scale.

WP Engine absorbs Big Bite

The deal signals WP Engine’s interest in strengthening its internal publishing expertise rather than relying solely on external agency relationships.

As part of the transaction, WP Engine will shut down Big Bite’s agency operations, ending its role as an independent service provider.

WP Engine expects the full team to move into its engineering organization, where it will focus on building and refining publishing products.

The company says the move aims to improve solutions available to enterprise clients and partner agencies, as the emphasis appears to be on internal product development rather than continued client-facing consulting work.

“Today’s acquisition advances WP Engine’s commitment to serve publishers with products that enable them to more efficiently create, organize, and share content,” said Ramadass Prabhakar, Chief Technology Officer at WP Engine.

“Together, we’ve successfully aligned our capabilities to support some of the world’s biggest publishers, including ITP Media Group, and we are in a unique position to bring intelligent, purpose-built software solutions to market for agency partners and publishers that will improve how they deliver digital content and optimize workflows.”

WP Engine operates as a premium provider within the broader WordPress ecosystem, offering managed web hosting and related services.

The company has long promoted WordPress as a flexible option for large organizations, despite ongoing debates about whether it qualifies as the best CMS for demanding enterprise use cases.

By absorbing Big Bite’s publishing specialists, WP Engine is reinforcing its commitment to WordPress hosting for media companies with high traffic and complex editorial needs.

That said, this acquisition reduces Big Bite’s independence while concentrating its expertise inside a single vendor’s platform.

That consolidation could limit choice for publishers who previously worked with Big Bite across different infrastructures, but both companies appear satisfied with the deal.

“We are excited to bring our two organizations together to unlock growth and develop unique product offerings for digital agencies and brands that partner with WP Engine,” said Jason Agnew, Big Bite Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder.

“By uniting our strengths in engineering, we can provide even greater value to WP Engine’s agency partners looking to elevate publishing capabilities.”

