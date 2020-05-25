AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT and other rumored XT CPUs could see an impressive clock speed boost

Rumor has it that AMD has refreshed Ryzen 9 3900XT, Ryzen 7 3800XT and Ryzen 5 3600XT processors inbound for a reveal in June, and more purported details have been spilled on these chips – namely the clock speeds.

This comes from the Chiphell forums (in China) as spotted by HXL on Twitter, and you can see the alleged clock speeds below.

Rumor RYZEN 9 3900XT - 4.1GHz base, 4.8GHz boost.RYZEN 7 3800XT - 4.2GHz base, 4.7GHz boost.RYZEN 5 3600XT - 4.0GHz base, 4.7GHz boost.https://t.co/I2L1rbxQYqMay 25, 2020

Now, we’d take this rumor with more than the usual amount of caution, as Chiphell isn’t the most reliable strand of the grapevine to go by, but that said, the reported speeds are pretty much in line with what we were expecting (assuming that these XT processors do indeed exist and are ready to debut as the previous rumor claims).

Compared to the 3900X, 3800X and 3600X they will allegedly replace, then, these CPUs turn up the clocks by 200MHz or 300MHz.

In the case of the 3900X and 3800X, we are looking at a 300MHz increase on the base clock, with a 200MHz gain for the boost clock. The situation is reversed with the 3600X, with the stock clock notched up by 200MHz, and the boost increased by 300MHz. We heard previously that performance gains should be around 5% to 10% compared to the existing Ryzen models.

Matching expectations

Furthermore, we’d also previously guessed that increases would likely fall between 200MHz and 300MHz, so this matches with expectations around this broader rumor as mentioned. Although that said, of course if you are going to fabricate something, you’d make sure it was in line with sensible expectations…

At any rate, what we can say is that the existence of these purported ‘XT’ processors will soon enough be confirmed (or not), because they are expected to be revealed on June 16, just a few weeks from now (with an apparent on sale date of July 7).

As well as the clock speeds being ramped up, these XT processors are likely to be higher binned chips, and have enhanced overclocking support, or so the rumor mill reckons.

The idea is presumably to produce a nicely compelling step forward with Ryzen 3000 chips to help combat Intel’s new Comet Lake processors which have just gone on sale, as a kind of stopgap measure before the launch of Ryzen 4000 desktop CPUs later this year.

