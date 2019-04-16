AMD Ryzen 7 2700X Anniversary Edition processor pops up online

If leaked listings from two online retailers are anything to go by, AMD is about to release a new Ryzen 7 processor to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the company.

AMD is almost half a century old, having been founded on May 1, 1969, so it makes sense that the firm would celebrate such a big milestone with something – and apparently that’s a new AMD Ryzen 7 2700X 50th Anniversary Edition (bundled with a Wraith Prism cooler, just like the existing vanilla 2700X).

That’s the product listed on ShopBLT.com, as highlighted by Tom’s Hardware, although it is no longer available to pre-order there. However, we noticed that it has also popped up on Connection.com (with the product code number YD270XBGAFA50), where the CPU is still on pre-order for now.

At the time of writing, ShopBLT.com states that: “We are not accepting new orders for this item at this time, and this item will be removed from our site shortly. We have no information as to when we will be accepting more orders for this item.”

Interestingly, the retailer mentions the possibility of ‘accepting more orders’ down the line, which seems to indicate that this is a temporary removal, possibly because someone has had a slap on the wrist from AMD?

Price is right?

At any rate, neither retailer has provided any details about what the processor will offer in terms of specs – which makes things look a bit sketchier. We can only guess that it might bump up clock speeds from the vanilla 2700X, which seems the most likely course of action for AMD to take.

The only details given are the name of the processor and its price, which was $341 (around £260, AU$480) at ShopBLT.com when pre-orders were live previously, and is $373 (around £295, AU$520) at Connection.com. So clearly the CPU is intended to be pitched around the $350 mark, assuming this whole affair isn’t some kind of fake. Keep that pinch of salt handy, as ever, with these sort of leaks.

Interestingly, before it was changed, the ShopBLT.com listing showed that the retailer will be stocking 1,200 units of the processor, so if that’s true, it doesn’t sound like it’s going to be a particularly limited edition of the 2700X.

You probably recall that last year, Intel launched its own Anniversary Edition chip in the form of the Core i7-8086K to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the company, and the 40th anniversary of the original 8086 CPU. We found this limited edition processor to be quite the performer in the overclocking arena.