AMD Radeon VII is the new king of Ethereum cryptocurrency mining

The AMD Radeon VII, AMD’s recent high-end graphics card, isn’t just great at pushing pixels while playing games, as it appears to be the new king of Ethereum cryptocurrency mining when it comes to performance.

According to VoskCoin, a member of the Bitcointalk forum, the Radeon VII is able to achieve a hash rate of 90MH/s without any tweaking. As Wccftech points out, this is almost three times the performance of the AMD RX Vega 64, and handily beats the 69MH/s hash rate of Nvidia’s powerful Titan V graphics card.

If you’re happy to do some tweaking to the GPU, then the AMD Radeon VII will perform even better, with a hash rate of between 90MH/s and 100MH/s.

These impressive results are in part thanks to the improved memory bandwidth of the new card, and the Radeon VII comes with a memory bandwidth of 1TB/s and 16GB of HBM2 (High Bandwidth Memory), whereas the older RX Vega 64 has a memory bandwidth of 484GB/s and 8GB of HBM2.

Perhaps most importantly of all, the Radeon VII is a more powe-efficient card, which brings running costs down when you’re using it to mine every hour of the day.

Clash of the Titans

The Titan V was once considered one of the very best GPUs for cryptocurrency mining, able to mine Ethereum twice as fast as the RX Vega 64.

The fact that the AMD Radeon VII breezes past Nvidia’s GPU when it comes to Ethereum mining is noteworthy because even though the Titan V is now a few years old, it still costs near $2,999 (around £2,200, AU$4,000), compared to the Radeon VII, which costs $699 (£699, around AU$980).

A much lower cost, for much better results, makes the Radeon VII a far better purchase for budding miners. While the popularity of cryptocurrency mining has died down of late, the release of this card, which offers such good results for such a reasonable price, could convince many people to fire up their old mining rigs again.

Check out VoskCoin’s video review of the Radeon VII’s mining capabilities below.