AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT leaked benchmarks could spell trouble for Nvidia

New benchmark results have appeared online which seem to show what the rumored AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT graphics card is capable of – and if they're accurate, it could mean Nvidia has a real fight on its hands for the budget GPU market.

The benchmarks were leaked by Videocardz, and appear to show a GPU that’s a fair bit more powerful than the RX 5500 XT.

In our review of the RX 5500 XT, the GPU scored 5,230 in the 3DMark Time Spy benchmark, and 12,631 in the Fire Strike benchmark. According to the leaked results, the RX 5600 XT managed 5,884 in Time Spy and 14,341 in Fire Strike – clearly offering a decent leap in performance.

As Wccftech points out, more benchmarks have been leaked, which appear to show a 30% performance increase for the RX 5600 XT compared to the RX 5500 XT.

While the performance increase over the previous model is welcome, what’s most interesting is the potential performance gap between the AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT 6GB and the Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti, which is the rival GPU that the RX 5600 XT is expected to be priced to compete with.

Targeting Nvidia

According to Wccftech, the benchmark results show the RX 5600 XT has a power level that actually matches the AMD RX Vega 56 and Nvidia GTX 1070 Ti, two cards that are more expensive than the Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti.

If these benchmarks are true, then that could really put the pressure on Nvidia, especially if AMD gets competitive when it comes to pricing the RX 5600 XT.

Also, according to a tweet by Videocardz, the RX 5600 XT will come with 6GB of GDDR6 memory, with a memory clock of 12Gbps.

RX 5600 XT:🟡 6GB 192-bit 12 Gbps🟡 new GPU, NOT Navi14🟡 Might be: N10LE, N21, Ariel (no idea, just guessing).🟡 Was told the GPU will also be used by sth else. Prob not a console as it lacks hw RT. 🟡 Was also told ASIC size will tell us a lot.December 22, 2019

This is lower than the 14Gbps used in current AMD cards that use the Navi architecture (as the RX 5600 XT is expected to), which has lead Wccftech to suggest that AMD could be using lower specifications to keep the price of the RX 5600 XT as low as possible.

As we saw in a recent rumor, the AMD RX 5600 XT could be revealed as soon as CES 2020 in January, so we won’t have to wait long to find out if these specs and benchmarks are accurate.