Acer Predator Orion gaming PCs among first to support Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080

Acer announced that its Predator Orion desktops will support Nvidia Geforce RTX 30 Series GPUs, bringing the most advanced GPUs to date to Acer's line of gaming PCs.

The new Nvidia Ampere GPUs announced on September 1 – the GeForce RTX 3070, GeForce RTX 3080, and GeForce RTX 3090 – are Nvidia's second generation of RTX cards and feature new ray tracing cores and Tensor cores.

Nvidia claims the new GPUs will have up to 1.9x the performance-per-watt over their first-generation Nvidia Turing RTX cards like the GeForce RTX 2080.

“Acer is excited to be among the first to offer the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs on desktops with our Predator Orion gaming series,” Jeff Lee, Acer's General Manager for Stationary Computing, IT Products Business, said in statement.

“For gamers that demand the latest breakthroughs in performance, the Predator desktops with the latest GPUs will support them to game at their best.”

Acer Predator X25 gaming monitor to feature 360Hz refresh rate

In addition to the company's announcement of support for Ampere GPUs, the company also released further details about its Predator X25 gaming monitor, which boasts a whopping 360Hz refresh rate with Nvidia GSync.

Nvidia's Reflex Latency Analyzer is also going to be integrated into the 1,920 x 1,080 IPS display, making it especially appealing to esports gamers who need ultra-fast response times and precision input.