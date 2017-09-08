9 things to expect from the iPhone 8 launch

On September 12, underground in California, Tim Cook will walk out on stage and kick off an event at the new Apple HQ. Here, Apple is expected to announce some of its most important products in a very long time.

The big launch is expected to be the iPhone 8 - more about that on the next few slides - but there's also expected to be a load of other products and services announced and upgraded at the launch as well.

We've even predicted how likely we think each rumor is to actually happen with our TechRadar rumor'o'meter at the end of each slide. Click through to see what we expect to see on Tuesday.