2018 Sony World Photography Awards: Open winners announced

The World Photography Awards is now in its 11th year, with the aim of the awards being to recognize the very best contemporary photography captured over the last year.

Sponsored by Sony, the awards incorporate four competitions – Professional (10 categories, judged on a body of work), Open (10 categories, rewarding the most outstanding images), Youth (for all photographers aged 12-19, a single image responding to one brief) and Student Focus (for those studying photography) – with the overall winners of the 2018 contest announced on April 19.

In the build-up to that date, the winners of the Open categories have been announced, with several non-professional photographers among the winners.

Architecture: Andreas Pohl, The Man and the Mysterious Tower

Culture: Panos Skordas, Young Minotaur

Enhanced: Klaus Lenzen, Every Breath you Take

Landscape & Nature: Veselin Atanasov, Early Autumn

Motion: Fajar Kristianto, The Highest Platform

Portraiture: Nick Dolding, Emile

Still Life: Richard Frishman, Sunday Buffet at Jerry Mikeska's BBQ; Columbus, Texas 2017

Street Photography: Manuel Armenis, Old Friends

Travel: Mikkel Beiter, Shapes of Lofoten

Wildlife: Justuna Zduńczyk, An Unexpected Meeting

Each category winner will receive a some tasty Sony camera kit, and will compete to win the title of Sony World Photography Awards’ Open Photographer of the Year.

The overall winner will pick up $5,000, and earn a trip to the awards ceremony in London in April. You can see more images, and learn more about the competition at the World Photography Organisation website.

Image 1 of 10 © Mikkel Beiter, Denmark, Winner, Open Travel and Denmark National Award, 2018 Sony World Photography Awards Image 2 of 10 © Fajar Kristianto, Indonesia, Winner, Open Motion and Winner, Indonesia National Award, 2018 Sony World Photography Awards Image 3 of 10 © Andreas Pohl, Germany, Winner, Open, Architecture (Open competition), 2018 Sony World Photography Awards Image 4 of 10 © Manuel Armenis, Germany, Winner, Open Street Photography and Winner, Germany National Award, 2018 Sony World Photography Awards Image 5 of 10 © Nick Dolding, United Kingdom, Winner, Open Portraiture and Winner, United Kingdom National Award, 2018 Sony World Photography Awards Image 6 of 10 © Justyna Zdunczyk, Poland, Winner, Open Wildlife and Winner, Poland National Award, 2018 Sony World Photography Awards Image 7 of 10 © Panos Skordas, Greece, Winner, Open Culture, and Winner, Greece National Award, 2018 Sony World Photography Awards Image 8 of 10 © Veselin Atanasov, Winner, Open Landscape & Nature and Winner, Bulgaria National Award, 2018 Sony World Photography Awards Image 9 of 10 © Richard Frishman, United States, Winner, Open Still Life and Winner, United States National Award, 2018 Sony World Photography Awards Image 10 of 10 © Klaus Lenzen, Germany, Winner, Open competition, Enhanced, 2018 Sony World Photography Awards

Exhibition

The winners of the Open categories will be among the photos on show at the Sony World Photography Awards 2018 Exhibition, held at Somerset House, London.

The show opens on April 20 and runs until the May 6, with the exhibition showcasing all the winning, shortlisted (top 10) and commended (top 50) images drawn from a record-breaking 320,000 entries that have been entered from more than 200 countries.