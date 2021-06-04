WWDC 2021 live stream: how to watch the iOS 15 and macOS launch event live

Apple's WWDC 2021 kicks off on June 7 with a big keynote conference at 10am PDT / 1pm EDT / 6pm BST, or at 1am ACT June 8 in Australia. If you own an Apple device, it's probably worth tuning in to this launch event.

Why's that? Well, because it's where we'll probably see Apple unveil all the new software that will be rolling out on devices towards the end of the year. That means iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8, macOS 12, tvOS 15 and more might show up.

At the WWDC 2021 keynote event, Apple will probably unveil these new software updates by detailing the features they'll bring and what changes you can expect - we might even see betas for some of them start during, or just after, the event.

So if you're keen to know how your Apple gadget will change later in the year, you should tune in to the live stream. Luckily, that's really easy to do.

How to watch the WWDC 2021 live stream

Apple has already started hosting a YouTube live stream for WWDC 2021, though it'll only really start when the event does. This placeholder gives you an easy tab to bookmark, though.

On the day, you can either watch WWDC 2021 by heading over to YouTube via the above link, or simply by clicking play on the video above.

When WWDC 2021 starts, we'll also be running a live blog, as well as reporting on all the breaking news and developments as they happen, so check back nearer the time for those.