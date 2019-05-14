Which Netflix plan is for you? If you’re signing up for Netflix, but don’t know how much you should spend on a subscription, we’ve got the answers you need.

We’ve come a long way from Netflix’s early days, when there was a single pricing plan for all of its users. There are now over 140 million paying subscribers using the TV streaming service each month, and they all have different priorities.

If you just want the cheapest entry point to Netflix – or don’t have the internet connection for high-resolution streaming – you won’t want to be paying the same as someone going all out on 4K content. And while you get access to the same library of titles for the cheapest plan, there are plenty of perks to upgrading to a more advanced subscription.

So which Netflix plan is actually for you? Read through our guide to the Basic, Standard and Premium plans below to find out.

Netflix Basic Plan: for the cost-conscious

Netflix is also a home to classic sitcoms like Friends (Image Credit: Warner Bros) (Image: © Netflix)

You can’t go wrong with the Basic plan. At only £5.99 / $8.99 / AU$9.99 a month, it’s a steal for access to thousands of titles through the Netflix platform. You get unlimited access to the same Netflix movies, Netflix shows and the like as with the other plans – just with a few restrictions.

You don’t get HD or Ultra HD resolution on this plan, meaning that your laptop, phone or television won’t stream any higher than SD (standard definition). The most you’ll get is 640 x 480 pixels, which is about half the quality of HD (1,280 x 720) or a fifth of Ultra HD quality (3,840 x 2,160).

A fair amount of Netflix content is filmed in SD – especially older titles like Friends of The Office. But HD is considered the standard for most new television produced today, so you will miss out on some of the final details and textures. Less of a problem on a smartphone or tablet, though you may see some fuzzy pixels when blown up to a 55-inch TV.

Basic also only lets you use stream to one screen at a time, though you can still make multiple user profiles on the one account.

Netflix Standard Plan: for the all-rounder

Orange is the New Black is one of Netflix's most iconic shows (Image Credit: Netflix)

The Standard plan is a solid compromise between the three plans, and costs a sightly higher £7.99 / $12.99 / AU$13.99 per month. Neither too expensive, nor with too few perks, Standard plan is just right.

You can now watch titles in HD, which will be 720p for some titles (the minimum HD standard) and 1080p for others. Most titles on Netflix will benefit from HD viewing, though you’ll need a decent internet connection to run consistently in HD.

You can also stream to two screens at any one time, meaning your flatmate in the other room doesn’t have to pause The OA so you can catch up on Orange is the New Black.

Netflix Premium Plan: for families, or finer tastes

Netflix's Roma won three Oscars last year, including best cinematography (Image Credit: Netflix)

The Premium plan is the most expensive of the three, at £9.99 / $15.99 / AU$17.99 per month. It’s a small monthly increase, though it will add up over the course of a year.

The main draw here is Ultra HD streaming, meaning you can watch all the 4K-ready content on Netflix the way it was meant to be seen. Naturally if you don’t have a 4K TV or 4K monitor, this will be somewhat wasted on you, so make sure you have devices that are able to play the resolution of the plan you’re going for.

This plan also allows you to stream to a total four screens simultaneously: perfect for large families or crammed flat-shares, regardless of whether you can stream in 4K or not.

So, which Netflix plan should I get?

That answer’s down to you. If you won’t use Netflix much, or want to subscribe in tandem with some other streaming services, the Basic plan is a sensible bet to save some cash. But if you’re sharing with several users or care about the picture quality, the Standard and Premium plans aren’t much worse in terms of expense.

Keep in mind that your first month of Netflix is free, so you may want to trial your first choice – or all three – in that time to see what you can and can’t live without.