Where to watch The Muppet Christmas Carol: stream online from anywhere

If Charles Dickens had access to the Muppets when he was writing A Christmas Carol then his classic novel may have turned out with a laugh or two more in the mix. Don't worry Dickens, your writing isn't too bad, but you'd have enjoyed The Muppet Christmas Carol which is now available to watch from and get you in the spirit (so to speak).

The Muppet Christmas Carol - fact file Year: 1992

Run time: 120 mins

Director: Brian Henson

Stars: Michael Caine, Steve Whitmire, Frank Oz

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 74%

While the Muppets are here to make sure you feel festive, Michael Caine plays it straight as Ebenezer Scrooge. The result is that classic Dickensian feel which the original novel captured so well, only with a more festive fun edge to the tale.

This was directed by Brian Henson, the son of The Muppets creator Jim Henson. He took over the movie after his father passed away, giving himself to the process. The result is a comedy that also touches on the darker side of things just as the original story intended. Just with more catchy tunes.

Kermit, Miss Piggy and all their pals make appearances bringing the laughs with them. A great way to get in the festive spirit and you can do it wherever and whenever you like using this streaming guide. So keep reading, and know me better man!

Can I watch The Muppet Christmas Carol on Netflix?

Netflix doesn't have The Muppet Christmas Carol this year, puppet fans. There are other subscription options to find in your local area below though, so see if you're still able to get it free as part of your plan by reading on.

Can I watch The Muppet Christmas Carol on Amazon Prime Video?

This year Amazon hasn't managed to get The Muppet Christmas Carol thrown into its complimentary movie list for subscribers either. But there are more viewing options suited to your region that you can pick from below.

Where to stream The Muppet Christmas Carol in the US

Streaming subscription options are slim this year but that's not necessarily a disaster as there are plenty of other ways to get The Muppet Christmas Carol. These pay per view options mean you're free to enjoy the movie anywhere you like, streamed over the internet. Lots of these deals are cheaper than last year too:

PlayStation - $2.99

Amazon - $2.99

YouTube - $2.99

Apple TV - $2.99

Google Play - $2.99

Vudu - $2.99

Where to stream The Muppet Christmas Carol in the UK

This year Sky has nabbed the right to show The Muppet Christmas Carol meaning any Sky or NOW TV subscribers with the right deals can enjoy the movie for free. Disney Life also has this on offer for subscribers. If you don't have either of those there are lots of options to pick from below:

Sky Cinema (subscribers only, or £3.49)

(subscribers only, or £3.49) Now TV - £11.99 for one month

- £11.99 for one month PlayStation - £2.49

Sky Store - £3.49

Amazon - £6.99 (buy)

Google Play - £6.99 (buy)

YouTube - £6.99 (buy)

TalkTalk TV - £6.99 (buy)

Rakuten TV - £6.99 (buy)

Apple - £7.99 (buy)

Where to stream The Muppet Christmas Carol in Canada

Unfortunately Canadian subscription services don't have The Muppet Christmas Carol this year but there are still lots of ways to get it streamed to you right now. Nearly all options are cheaper than last year too:

Cineplex - $3.99

PlayStation - $3.49

YouTube - $3.99

Apple TV - $3.99

Google Play - $3.99

Where to stream The Muppet Christmas Carol in Australia

This year Australians are in luck, well those of you with a Foxtel Now subscriptions are since that will offer The Muppet Christmas Carol for free as part of the deal. For everyone else these are your cheaper-than-last-year viewing options:

Apple TV - $3.99

PlayStation - $3.99

YouTube - $3.99

Google Play - $3.99

How to stream The Muppet Christmas Carol from anywhere in the world

If you've hunted high and low where you live and just can't find anybody streaming the film, then we have a nifty trick up our sleeve that should be able to help.

