Watching Super Bowl 2021 on Apple TV: all you need to know

The 2021 Super Bowl is set to be broadcast on February 7 and getting a Super Bowl live stream on Apple TV couldn't be simpler.

With the Pittsburgh Steelers late in the regular season, it’s looking more and more likely that Kansas City will go into the playoffs as favorites to wrap up a second straight Super Bowl.

Of course, the path to a second consecutive championship won’t be easy. The Chiefs will need to get past the resurgent Steelers, along with a host of less usual challengers, including the Browns, Bills, and Titans. That’s to say nothing of the tightly packed NFC, which includes several reliable contenders and three all-time great QBs in Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees, and Tom Brady.

Network television was once the only way to (legally) watch the Super Bowl, but broadcasters are giving viewers more options than ever, and you no longer need an antenna or cable box to catch the game.

In this article, we’ll cover the easiest ways to watch the Super Bowl on your Apple TV. While you can access the game through various popular subscriptions, you can also watch it for no charge if you know what you’re doing. Continue reading for everything you need to know if you’re planning to catch the Super Bowl on Apple TV.

Who will make it to the big one? Get a NFL live stream to find out

When is Super Bowl LV being broadcast?

Super Bowl LV is scheduled for February 7, with kickoff at 6.30pm Eastern Standard Time (3.30pm Pacific, 11.30pm GMT). Pregame coverage will likely begin several hours in advance, and the game itself is expected to take roughly four hours, including a 30-minute intermission at halftime.

In the US, NBC, CBS, and FOX each get one Super Bowl every three years, with CBS having rights to the game in 2021. All three networks are available through antenna, as well as the major live TV streaming services such as FuboTV and Hulu - both of which have Apple TV apps.

(Image credit: Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

How can I watch the Super Bowl on Apple TV?

If you’re using Apple TV, you can watch the 2021 Super Bowl in a variety of ways.

US The simplest option will be to download the free CBS Sports app. Super Bowl LII was available for free on both the CBS Sports app and website, and while there hasn’t been an official announcement for Super Bowl LV, there’s currently no reason to believe that policy will be any different in 2021.

You can also watch the Super Bowl on your Apple TV without the CBS Sports app using a few alternative methods. Since CBS is available through an antenna, you can watch the game by connecting one to your Apple TV. Plex , ClearStream TV, and Channels are just a few of the top antenna apps for Apple TV.

Furthermore, Super Bowl LV will be available on CBS through some of the most popular streaming services, enabling subscribers to watch the game without an antenna or the CBS Sports app. Many streaming services offer a free trial, so you can sign up for the Super Bowl without spending any money (as long as you remember to cancel).

YouTube TV, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, and AT&T TV Now are a few of the top providers that offer CBS, along with an app for Apple TV users. If you have a subscription to any of these live TV services, you’ll be able to catch the big game without spending any extra money.

UK Like in the US, there are multiple broadcasters in the UK. The free-to-air BBC once again has the rights to show the Super Bowl - and without any pesky commercials, too!

If you prefer Sky's NFL coverage, we're afraid to say that you won't be able to catch that on Apple TV as Sky isn't currently supported on the device. That said, the flexible Now TV is.

Australia Good news, Aussies. Fox Sport, Kayo and 7plus all have Apple TV apps. So just take your pick and watch as you wish.

Watching the Super Bowl though Apple TV with a VPN

One of the great things about Apple TV is its mobility. If you're going away on holidays or for business, then just shove it at the bottom of the suitcase and have it available to watch wherever you are (as long as there's a TV present, of course).

That's all very well, but you might find that your chosen Super Bowl streaming service is unavailable due to geo-restrictions.

That's certainly annoying, but not insurmountable. You could use a VPN - a handy piece of software that allows you to change the IP address of your Apple TV to one back in your country and then watch your chosen channel as if you were at home.