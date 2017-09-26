See who’s following you on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and more

Whether you’re sharing selfies on Instagram, memes on Facebook, unboxing videos on YouTube or business milestones on Instagram, it’s always good to know who’s following your every word, link or photo.

It’s not about vanity, either. Well, okay, a little bit of it is. But knowing who’s following you can help you decide what content you want to share, what kind of people you want to reach most and, in some cases, which people you really need to block from seeing anything at all.

Unfortunately getting the information you want about your social networks is not always as simple as you might like. On some services you get the very minimum of information, while on others the features that enabled you to spot spammers, bots and shameless self-promoters have been rolled back.

Don’t despair, though. As we’ll discover, there are plenty of ways to find out exactly who’s appreciating your online activities - and just because a particular site doesn’t want to offer a particular feature doesn’t mean a third party app won’t provide it instead. From YouTube subscribers to LinkedIn contacts, Facebook friends and followers to Instagram addicts, we’ll explore the best ways to see how sociable you are and the tools you can use to find out more.