How to take 360 degree photos and upload them to Facebook

Facebook recently rolled out support for 360-degree photos and joining in is simple as long as you have a smartphone and the right app - these immersive, spherical stills let you peer in any direction rather than just looking at a flat, two-dimensional image of a scene.

Think about Street View: you can look up, down, left and right, and Facebook's 360 photos work in the same way. There's also 360-degree video, where you're inside a moving sphere rather than a static one, but here we're going to focus on taking and uploading pictures.

Capture every last part of your surroundings and your posts are bound to stand out in the News Feed. Here's how to get started with Facebook 360 photos.