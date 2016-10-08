How to get more from your tablet with Windows 10 Anniversary Edition

The Windows 10 Anniversary Edition update contains a number of new features and useful improvements, particularly if you're running Windows 10 on a tablet or laptop with a touchscreen.

Probably the most noticeable is the introduction of Windows Ink, a feature designed to encourage use of touchscreens and supported styluses. Although it's designed to work with the Surface Pen, many features will work with capacitive styluses and even your finger too, making it useful for any touch-friendly device.

In this tutorial, we'll examine how Windows Ink works, and also take a look at other improvements aimed at tablets and laptops, such as tweaking battery life settings and exploring changes to Tablet Mode.

There's even a feature to wirelessly share your tablet screen with your PC.