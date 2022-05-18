Mavericks vs Warriors live stream: how to watch 2022 NBA playoffs online from anywhere

Championship favourites Golden State Warriors face off against a Dallas Mavericks side on a high after downing the much fancied Phoenix Suns in this intriguing match up for this year's NBA Western Conference Finals series. Can Steph Curry's Warriors recapture their recent glories or is it time for the Mavericks to get back in the limelight? Read on as we explain how to get a Mavericks vs Warriors live stream and watch the 2022 NBA playoffs online from anywhere.

Key to the Dallas success has been Luka Doncic, who has been superb throughout the season. The Slovenian almost single-handily sunk the Suns with a stunning 35-point performance, marking the first time the Mavs have reached this stage since 2011.

The Warriors, meanwhile, made the Conference Finals by battled past Denver and Memphis. Steph Curry has unsurprisingly led the way with Golden State's scoring, notching up an impressive 26.9 points per game, ably abetted by the equally free-scoring Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole.

Read on for how to watch the Mavericks vs Warriors series online and get an 2022 NBA playoffs live stream from anywhere.

Mavericks vs Warriors: schedule and TV channels

* = If necessary

Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors Game 1, Wednesday, May 18, 9pm ET / 6pm PT / 2am BST / 11am AEST, TNT

Game 2: Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors Game 2, Friday, May 20, 9pm ET / 6pm PT / 2am BST / 11am AEST, TNT

Game 3: Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks Game 3, Sunday, May 22, 9pm ET / 6pm PT / 2am BST / 11am AEST, TNT

Game 4: Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks Game 4, Tuesday, May 24, 9pm ET / 6pm PT / 2am BST / 11am AEST, TNT

Game 5*: Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors Game 5, Thursday, May 26, 9pm ET / 6pm PT / 2am BST / 11am AEST, TNT

Game 6*: Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks Game 6, Saturday, May 28, 9pm ET / 6pm PT / 2am BST / 11am AEST, TNT

Game 7*: Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors Game 7, Monday, May 30, 8pm ET/ 5pm PT / 1am BST / 10am AEST, TNT

Mavericks vs Warriors live stream: how to watch 2022 NBA playoffs in the US without cable

TNT have a clear run on coverage of the Mavericks vs Warriors series. However, bear in mind that ABC/ESPN 3 are also showing the Celtics vs. Heat series. Covering your bases isn't as tricky as it might seem, even if you don't want the commitment or expense of cable. Watch all the NBA Playoffs without cable on Sling TV Sling TV is a complete cable replacement service that includes all of the channels you need to watch the 2022 NBA Playoffs in its Sling Orange package. It normally costs $35 per month but there's currently a half-price deal on your first month of Sling TV. It nets you both ESPN and TNT, with ABC coverage available via simulcasts on ESPN3, which is also included on the plan. A costlier alternative is to get a FuboTV plan, which includes ESPN and ABC, as well as more than 100 other top channels. The only casualty is TNT. Its standard plan costs $69.99 per month after a 7-day FREE trial. Away from home and outside the States at the moment? No bother. You can watch Mavericks vs Warriors on Sling by signing up to a VPN.

How to watch the Mavericks vs Warriors from outside your country

Scroll down for all the ways you can watch NBA basketball online in a number of countries around the world. But first, you should know that if you're abroad at any point during the playoffs, you probably won't be able to watch the hoops like you normally would at home.

This is because of geo-blocking, a digital restriction that means certain streaming services are only accessible in the region they're based in.

When this is the case, the simplest and most reliable solution is to use a VPN service to change your IP address to a difference location. This will generally let you tune in to your local coverage, just as you would from home, and means you don't have to trawl the sketchier corners of the internet for an illegal stream.

Use a VPN to watch Mavericks vs Warriors online from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Mavericks vs Warriors: live stream NBA Playoffs in the UK

Basketball fans based in the UK can tune into the 2022 NBA Playoffs on Sky Sports, though at the time of publication the network hasn't confirmed which games it will be showing from the Mavericks vs Warriors series. Whichever games do end up getting featured, the action will be taking place very late at night. Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. If you don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract, consider the more flexible streaming option, Now (formerly Now TV). Alternatively, die-hard fans might want to check out the NBA League Pass, which starts at £14.99 after a 7-day free trial, and will get you every single game of the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

More sport: how to get a Champions League live stream

How to watch Mavericks vs Warriors: live stream NBA Playoffs in Canada

In Canada, the NBA Playoffs are split between Sportsnet and TSN, but the entirety of the Mavericks vs Warriors series is set to be shown on TSN. If you don't have TSN on cable, you can subscribe to it on a streaming-only basis from $7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. If you don't have Sportsnet on cable, you can subscribe to standalone streaming service SN Now instead, with prices starting at $14.99 per month or $149.99 per year. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days and follow the instructions above.

How to watch Mavericks vs Warriors: live stream 2022 NBA Playoffs for FREE in Australia