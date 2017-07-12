macOS High Sierra tips and tricks

Apple's latest desktop operating system is called macOS High Sierra, which sounds awfully similar to the last one. That's because, like the transition from OS X Leopard to Snow Leopard, Apple has chosen to refine its established Mac OS rather than replace it wholesale, thereby avoiding the risk of introducing niggles and issues and that were previously absent.

That of course still equates to additional new features for macOS which we'll cover in this article, but perhaps more importantly, it should mean improved speed and stability for your Mac.

And, in another piece of good news, if your Mac is capable of running Sierra, then it's fully compatible with High Sierra, too. So read on to find out how to get the most of macOS 10.13 with this selection of tips and tricks.