How to watch Loot online: stream the Apple TV Plus Maya Rudolph comedy series where you are

Bridesmaid's star and Saturday Night Live legend Maya Rudolph takes the lead in this Apple TV Plus exclusive comedy series about a billionaire divorcee forced to make a brand new start. Rudolph plays Molly Novak who's dream life is abruptly upended upon discovering her husband of two decades has been having an affair, triggering a vey public fall from grace that's played out in full view of the media. Sound good? Below we explain how to watch Loot online now, and for free on Apple TV Plus with its free trial.

Watch Loot online Premiere date: Friday, June 24 New episodes: every Friday at 12am midnight PT / 3am ET / 8am BST Cast: Maya Rudolph, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Joel Kim Booster, Nat Faxon, Ron Funches Watch now: Apple TV Plus 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab)

Just as Molly (Rudolph) reaches rock bottom, she discovers to her surprise that she has a charity foundation run by the straight talking Sofia (Michaela Jaé Rodriguez), who is on the war path with the fallen billionaire for generating bad press surrounding the non-profit.

With the help of her accountant Arthur (Nat Faxon) and her loyal assistant Nicholas (Fire Island's Joel Kim Booster), Molly has a revelation and decides to use her fame to help others.

With a strong ensemble cast, a guest appearance from Severance star Adam Scott and sharp scripts from Parks and Recreation and Master of None writer Alan Yang, this ten-episode series has comedy hit written all over it.

Keep reading as we break down how to watch Loot online. It's 100% FREE (opens in new tab) too, if you’re a new subscriber.

How to watch Loot online from anywhere

Where is Apple TV Plus available?

Now available in over 100 countries, including the United States, the UK, mainland Europe, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and India, Apple TV Plus is Apple's very own exclusive subscription streaming service.

You can sign up and watch Apple TV Plus content through Apple’s TV app, which is available on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac computers, some supported third-party smart TVs from Samsung, LG and Sony. You can also get Apple TV Plus on Chromecast in addition to Roku and Fire TV devices, plus PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles.

Alternatively, you could also watch Apple TV Plus on a browser like Google Chrome.

What else should I know about Apple TV Plus?

While Apple's answer to Netflix has a comparatively small library of films and shows to get stuck into – just over 100 and counting – what's available is top-notch, well-produced fare with little in the way of filler.

The Morning Show was the calling card for Apple TV Plus at launch, costing $15 million per episode and is one of the best Apple TV shows on the platform. It was complemented by the epic sci-fi drama See starring Jason Momoa, space drama For All Mankind, and period comedy Dickinson. Severance is one of the more recent hits.

Of course, the service's breakout success has been the Jason Sudeikis comedy Ted Lasso. It's earned an army of fans and an impressive amount of awards attention, netting 20 Primetime Emmy nominations in 2021 – a record for a freshman series.

The small but great library is set to grow at a steady pace and Apple TV Plus looks to have a pretty strong-looking upcoming schedule of new exclusive content.

Dropping in July is psychological thriller Black Bird which stars Taron Egerton, Paul Walter Hauser, Greg Kinnear, and the late Ray Liotta in one of his final roles. The limited series has been adapted from the true crime memoir “In with the Devil: A Fallen Hero, a Serial Killer, and a Dangerous Bargain for Redemption” by James Keene and Hillel Levin.

Later in August comes Luck an animated movie that features the voices of Jane Fonda, Whoopi Goldberg, and Simon Pegg, which follows the life of Sam Greenfield, the unluckiest person in the world.

Then at some unknown time in 2022, subscribers will finally be able to see Killers of the Flower Moon , Martin Scorsese's 'large-scale Western' featuring Hollywood big guns Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.