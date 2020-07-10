How to watch Greyhound online: stream the new Tom Hanks movie now

Originally set for release in theaters, the Tom Hanks WWII movie Greyhound has instead been snapped up by Apple for its Apple TV Plus platform. That means you can subscribe to the streaming service right now and watch it at home.

Greyhound was released on Apple TV Plus on July 10, 2020. Tom Hanks plays Captain Ernest Krause, who's leading a fleet of 37 ships through torrid waters occupied by German u-boats. The film also co-stars Elizabeth Shue and Stephen Graham. Expect a dad film through and through.

Greyhound is available in 4K with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, assuming you've got the hardware for it. Below, we'll explain how to watch Greyhound online where you are, and you can watch it on Apple TV Plus with a free trial (assuming you've not used yours yet).

How to watch Greyhound on Apple TV Plus

You don't need a VPN or anything extra to watch Greyhound, assuming you're in one of the 117 countries where the Apple TV Plus streaming service is available. All you need is a device that runs the Apple TV app – that's where all Apple TV Plus content is housed – and an active subscription to Apple TV Plus.

Apple TV Plus costs $5.99 / £4.99 / AU$7.99 per month depending where you are, but you're eligible for a week's free trial if you've not used one before. Scroll down for more on that.

You can use the link below to head to Apple's page to subscribe to Apple TV Plus, or you can simply head to the Greyhound listing page in the US, UK or Australia.

How to watch Greyhound on Apple TV Plus for free

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

This won't apply to everyone, but you can watch Greyhound for free in a couple of ways. If you've never had one before, the 7-day Apple TV Plus free trial will let you stream Greyhound as much as you want during that period, before charging you $5.99/£4.99 for a month's fee when the trial is over.

We recommend doing that if you just want to watch the movie and nothing else on the streaming service. As long as you cancel your Apple TV Plus subscription before the end of the trial period, you can watch it for free with no consequences.

The other way you can watch Greyhound for free on Apple TV Plus is if you've bought a new Apple device in the recent past. Starting on September 10 2019, buying a new iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Apple TV 4K or Apple TV HD gave users a free year's trial of Apple TV Plus.

That offer still applies as of July 2020, according to Apple's website, though you'll have to claim it within three months of registering your device.

Which devices work with Apple TV Plus?

Apple TV is available on iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Mac, third-generation Apple TV devices, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD. You can also download it on Samsung Smart TVs from 2018 onwards, Amazon Fire TV, LG Smart TVs and Roku devices. It's available on Vizio and Sony Smart TVs this summer, too.

You can watch the service in browsers for PC. Apple TV doesn't have an Android app, sadly, and it's not available on any games consoles yet.

See Apple's full list of compatible devices here.