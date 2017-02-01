How to organise your photos with Adobe Bridge CC

These days, it doesn’t take very long to accumulate photos and other images across multiple drives. And getting them organised is no easy task.

But, luckily Adobe has come to the rescue. The company known best for its powerful (and pricey) Photoshop product has quietly made its tool for organising and cataloguing your images free to use.

The program in question is Adobe Bridge CC, and it’s packed with handy features and time-saving tools to bring order to your photo collection.

Read on to discover how to organise your photos into collections. You can also apply useful tags and other identifying data to photos with the minimum of fuss and even import photos directly from other sources, including your digital camera.

If you’ve been struggling to stay on top of your photos, Adobe Bridge CC will be your new best friend.